Openprise Ranked #1 Again in Customer Satisfaction in the Summer 2019 Enterprise G2 Grid® Report for Data Quality

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, the leader in data orchestration solutions for marketing and sales, today announced that the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform was ranked first in customer satisfaction in the Summer 2019 Enterprise G2 Grid Report for Data Quality with a score of 4.9 out of 5. Openprise was also honored to be ranked first in customer satisfaction the Spring G2 Grid Report.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2 Crowd. "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

In addition to being named a High Performer in the G2 Grid Report, Openprise stood out from a pack of competitors in the Enterprise G2 Grid Report in the following areas:

#1 in "Likely to Recommend"

#1 in "Product Going in the Right Direction?"

#1 in "Meets Requirements"

#1 in "Quality of Support"

#1 in "Net Promoter Score"

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that sales and marketing automation solutions don't, such as list loading, data cleansing and enrichment, lead to account matching, and many more. With Openprise, marketing and sales teams can clean up their data, better focus on the right targets, scale up their operations, and simplify their martech stack.

"Successful marketing automation, sales automation, ABM, and AI initiatives depend on a foundation of clean CRM data and sound business processes," said Allen Pogorzelski, Vice President of Marketing at Openprise. "Savvy marketing and sales leaders know that by choosing Openprise to automate their business processes and manage their data their programs are going to be successful. We continue to put our customers first in everything we do."

Learn more about what real users have to say about the Openprise solution, visit G2's Openprise Data Orchestration Platform Reviews page.

To learn more about Openprise, visit: https://www.openprisetech.com/ or contact Openprise at 1-888-810-7774.

About Openprise

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that your sales automation and marketing automation solutions don't. With Openprise, data-driven marketing and sales teams can simplify their martech stack with a single platform to automate hundreds of business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, and many more. Openprise is designed from the ground up for CRM, so it has all the best practices, business logic, and data companies need to clean up their data, focus on the right targets, and scale up their operations to grow revenue faster. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.

Media Contacts

Janis Weiss

Openprise

pr@openprisetech.com

(888) 810-7774 x717

Anne Marie McCallion

ReturnPR

Annemarie@returnpr.com

(888) 810-7774 x704

Related Images

openprise.jpg

Openprise

Openprise logo

SOURCE Openprise

Related Links

https://www.openprisetech.com

