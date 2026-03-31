OpenProtein.AI Expands Strategic Partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to Advance AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

Boehringer Ingelheim expands its collaboration with OpenProtein.AI following successful initial deployment, co-developing integrated workflows for next-generation therapeutic development.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenProtein.AI, a leader in AI-powered protein engineering software, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to co-develop specialized antibody discovery and optimization workflows. The collaboration will integrate OpenProtein.AI's foundation models and cloud platform directly into Boehringer Ingelheim's therapeutic development processes, establishing an end-to-end AI-driven approach to antibody engineering.

The shift toward AI-enabled antibody engineering is transforming drug discovery by accelerating the identification of high-quality candidates for diseases with high unmet patient need like cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory conditions. Following a successful deployment in 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim is broadening the application of OpenProtein.AI's platform and investing in custom antibody-focused capabilities.

"The results from our initial collaboration demonstrate how the OpenProtein.AI platform can fundamentally accelerate protein engineering when integrated seamlessly into existing workflows," said Tristan Bepler, Ph.D., CEO, OpenProtein.AI. "This expanded partnership validates our vision of providing biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with production-ready AI infrastructure that learns from their proprietary data and adapts to their specific development needs."

Integrated AI for Therapeutic Development

The partnership will develop antibody-specific tools within OpenProtein.AI's platform, enabling scientists to analyze large-scale sequence datasets, predict binding characteristics, design optimized variants using generative AI, and train custom models directly on their proprietary functional assay data. All capabilities will be accessible through OpenProtein.AI's user-friendly web interface and programmatic APIs, creating a seamless closed loop between computational prediction and experimental validation in Boehringer Ingelheim's design-build-test cycles.

A Validated AI-driven Platform for Protein Engineering

OpenProtein.AI's SaaS platform serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. The company's PoET (Protein Evolutionary Transformer) foundation models provide best-in-class zero-shot predictions, while the platform's integrated suite of tools enables de novo protein design, combinatorial sequence optimization, function and structure prediction, and custom AI model training.

The platform is designed to learn continuously from customers' and partners' functional assay data, creating a virtuous cycle where each round of experimental testing improves subsequent computational predictions. This closed-loop approach dramatically accelerates the optimization of therapeutic candidates across diverse protein modalities, including antibodies, enzymes, and more.

"We built OpenProtein.AI to be a true partner in drug discovery, not just a prediction tool, but an integrated platform that becomes smarter as it works alongside experimental teams," added Tristan Bepler. "Our collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim represents the future of biopharma R&D: accelerating drug discovery through human-AI collaboration."

About OpenProtein.AI

OpenProtein.AI (https://www.openprotein.ai/) is a registered trademark of NE47 Bio Inc. OpenProtein.AI is an enterprise SaaS platform for AI-driven protein engineering, serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial enzyme companies worldwide. The company's foundation models and integrated suite of computational tools enable variant effect prediction, generative protein design, structure prediction, and custom model training, all accessible through intuitive web interfaces and APIs. OpenProtein.AI's platform integrates directly into design-build-test cycles, learning from customers' proprietary data to continuously improve performance.

Media Contact

Robert Rankin

OpenProtein.AI

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SOURCE OpenProtein.AI