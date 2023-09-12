OpenRoad Collision and Bill Knight Collision Announce Strategic Partnership in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenRoad Collision is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bill Knight Collision, a 6 location multi-shop operator ("MSO") with locations in Tulsa and Stillwater, Oklahoma. Combined, the OpenRoad Collision family of brands now owns and operates collision repair centers across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The addition of Bill Knight Collision not only expands OpenRoad Collision's geographic footprint, but also brings together two organizations known for quality repairs, excellent technician training, and shop culture.

This strategic partnership is not just a significant milestone for both organizations but also sets the stage for future growth.
"Partnering with OpenRoad Collision was the logical next step as we seek to grow the Bill Knight Collision brand further across our region. The opportunity to combine resources, provide continuity for our brand and employees, and accelerate growth were key factors in our decision to form this partnership," added Bill Knight.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bill Knight Collision. Their reputation throughout Oklahoma for quality and customer service perfectly complements our mission. This collaboration elevates the OpenRoad brand, enabling us to serve more markets with the highest standards in collision repair," added Sean Guthrie, Chief Operating Officer of OpenRoad Collision.

This strategic partnership is not just a significant milestone for both organizations but also sets the stage for future growth. OpenRoad Collision has plans for continued expansion in new and existing markets, aiming to offer unparalleled collision repair services to even more customers.

About OpenRoad Collision

OpenRoad Collision partners with and invests in leading collision repair centers across the United States. Our family of collision brands believes that quality repairs, excellent technician training, shop culture and a passionate employee base are the gears that create a best-in-class collision center. OpenRoad Collision currently owns and operates collision repair centers across a multi-state footprint. OpenRoad Collision is currently pursuing additional acquisitions of leading collision repair centers across the United States. For more information, please visit www.openroadcollision.com

About Bill Knight Collision

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bill Knight Collision is a leading multi-shop operator of collision repair services operating throughout the state of Oklahoma. Today, Bill Knight Collision is one of the largest collision repair companies in the state and operates locations in Tulsa (5) and Stillwater. For more information, please visit www.tulsacollisionrepair.com

