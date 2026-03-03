OpenRoad Insurance Now Available in 35 States, Announces Major Platform Upgrades

News provided byOpen Road Insurance
Mar 03, 2026, 09:46 ET
DALLAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenRoad Insurance announced that its classic and collector car insurance product is now available in 35 states across the US. The expansion comes alongside a series of platform updates designed to improve the speed and ease with which clients and agent partners can quote, bind, and manage policies — all in service of OpenRoad's core commitments: All the coverage, none of the hassle; Service that actually feels like service; and delivering a Premium product without the premium price.
