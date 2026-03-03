OpenRoad Insurance Now Available in 35 States, Announces Major Platform Upgrades

"Expanding to 35 states brings us closer to our ultimate goal of providing every collector car enthusiast in the country with the coverage they deserve," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of OpenRoad Insurance. "Every decision we make, from our product design to our platform investments, comes back to our core commitments. Our latest platform improvements are a direct reflection of these commitments."

Platform Updates

OpenRoad's latest platform release introduces improvements across the full shopping and ownership experience. Agents and clients benefit from a faster quoting engine, a simplified binding process, and an updated policy management dashboard that provides clearer visibility into active policies and claims management. The agent partner portal has also been redesigned with a more intuitive interface, reducing friction at every step and allowing agents to serve clients more efficiently.

About OpenRoad Insurance

OpenRoad is a provider of classic car insurance coverage for classic and modern collector vehicles. OpenRoad provides auto enthusiasts premium insurance coverage at a fair price in partnership with National Interstate Insurance Company, a leading property and casualty insurer focused on the transportation industry rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best.

