OpenRock Introduces OpenRock S: Elevating Music and Sports Experience

OpenRock

20 Nov, 2023, 07:50 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenRock, a prominent brand in open-ear audio solutions, is thrilled to present its latest innovation, the OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds. Designed to provide an unparalleled fusion of superior sound quality, customizable comfort, and outstanding battery life, the OpenRock S takes your music and sports encounters to the new heights.

TubeBass™ Technology for Abundant Bass Energy

OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds in 2 Colors
OpenRock S is designed to elevate the music experience for sports enthusiasts.
Boasting TubeBass™ technology and 16.2mm dynamic drivers, OpenRock S seamlessly integrates into a multi-cavity acoustic system designed with a focus on ergonomics. The sound waves are concentrated and transmitted to the ear canal, offering unmatched bass capacity and sound performance in open headphones.

Crafted for Comfort and a Secure Fit

OpenRock S continues to feature OpenRock's unique customizable silicone ear hooks, providing a secure and comfortable fit for various ear shapes. These ear hooks can maintain their shape, ensuring a secure fit even during rigorous workouts. Skin-friendly silicone enhances flexibility and reduces discomfort during extended wear.

Impressive 60-Hour Battery Life

With a remarkable 19 hours of single playback and 60 hours with charging case, OpenRock S eliminates the need for additional charging devices during activities like marathons and day-long cycling, offering a comfortable exercise experience. Thanks to its quick-charging feature, a mere 5-minute charge provides an impressive 1 hour of use.

Elevated Acoustic Experience

Inspired by sports psychology, OpenRock S optimizes the audio experience for different workout scenarios. The self-developed dynamic audio algorithm dynamically adjusts bass and treble for optimal sound quality. 'Rock Mode' enhances audio for fast-paced sports, while 'Relax Mode' creates an ideal audio environment for low-intensity activities.

Additional Advantages

  • IPX5 Waterproof Rating: The earbuds are equipped with an IPX5 waterproof rating, making them resistant to sweat, dust, moisture.
  • AI 4-Mic Noise Cancellation: Utilizing advanced beam-forming technology, OpenRock S features four strategically placed high-quality microphones for AI-driven noise cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear voice calls even in noisy environments.
  • Bluetooth 5.3: Offering the latest in Bluetooth technology

The OpenRock S is now available at $89.99 in two stylish colors on Amazon.us, Amazon.uk, Amazon.de and OpenRock website. As part of the upcoming Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale, OpenRock will be offering discounts up to 20% off on Amazon.

Join Us at the 2023 Running Event Exhibition

OpenRock invites you to experience our product lineup, including the OpenRock S and OpenRock Pro, at booth 311 during The Running Event Exhibition at the Austin Convention Center from November 28th to 30th.

OpenRock remains committed to redefining the open-ear audio experience and enhancing your sports endeavors. For more information and updates, please visit www.openrock.com

SOURCE OpenRock

Exploring the World of OpenRock with OpenRock Pro, Redefining Your Experience of Music and Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

