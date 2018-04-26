openSAP Celebrates Five Years and 2.5 Million Enrollments

"Five years ago, I envisioned SAP sharing knowledge freely through interactive social media systems. With the collaboration between SAP and HPI, we have realized this and reached 630,000 people globally," said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. "We originally adopted MOOCs, currently counting 200,000 learners with 500,000 enrollments on the openHPI platform at Hasso Plattner Institute for academic learning. It is incredible how the SAP ecosystem has embraced this platform for enterprise learning. Through users providing their open feedback on both the platform and the solutions, and latest innovations they're learning about, we can continue to improve and deliver to meet their needs."

Through the openSAP platform, learners have access to peers and SAP experts as well as the most up-to-date information on SAP® solutions and digital technologies. The platform has bolstered knowledge, fueled innovation and facilitated collaboration across cultures. In March, openSAP reached a milestone of 630,000 unique students from over 200 countries. Moreover, the learning experience provided by openSAP achieved a 98 percent satisfaction rate.

"Our dream for openSAP was to break down the barriers of digital learning, giving everyone the tools to lift themselves up through free education," said Bill McDermott, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Five years and 2.5 million course enrollments later, I'm incredibly proud of the team's achievements to make that dream a reality. We want to be the voice of the intelligent enterprise where people come to learn, grow and unleash their amazing potential – and with openSAP, we're only getting started."

Ever evolving, openSAP will take advantage of SAP Leonardo Machine Learning capabilities to tailor course content to individual needs by integrating German, French and Spanish subtitles into English video content and transcripts. Upon successful course completion, learners will be able to collect digital badges that can be displayed on social media and professional profiles to showcase proficiency in subject areas specific to SAP innovations.

To celebrate this five-year achievement of openSAP, a new slate of courses with subtitle options will be available in the coming months. They include:

Climate Change, Risks, and Challenges (Short Track Version) (April 19): Produced by World Wide Fund for Nature Germany in cooperation with Deutsches Klima-Konsortium, this course explores how global warming is affecting our world and what we can do to slow it down.

Managing Java Systems on SAP NetWeaver (May 2): Focused on the runtime environment for SAP software systems based on SAP NetWeaver® Application Server for Java, this course enables learners to run applications based on this technology platform in a secure, stable and performant manner.

SAP Business ByDesign Project-Based Services (May 8): Learners are exposed to customer-facing and internal project-based services in the SAP Business ByDesign® solution, including tight process integration with other areas such as sales, invoicing, purchasing and financials.

Introduction to SAP HANA Dynamic Tiering (May 15): Users learn to implement the SAP HANA® dynamic tiering platform to scale SAP HANA software. The course includes demonstrations highlighting key aspects and hands-on exercises to reinforce learning.

Object-Oriented Programming in Java (June 13): Colleagues from Hasso Plattner Institute lead this course to help students understand key concepts of object-oriented programming (OOP) as well as fundamental programming techniques. Their knowledge will be tested with hands-on exercises in the Java programming language.

To help connect people with information to address some of the world's needs, such as IT skills, courses given on the openSAP platform that focus on digital transformation will be available through theskillset.org. This is the official platform for the IT Industry Skills Initiative launched during the 2018 World Economic Forum.

