OpenScholar provides platform for Beth Israel Lahey Health's lab and research websites

News provided by

OpenScholar LLC

15 Jun, 2023, 09:12 ET

OpenScholar's research collaboration platform to be used across the BILH system to showcase faculty and lab research content

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenScholar LLC announced today that Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) will be offering OpenScholar's research collaboration platform across its research community. Principal Investigators, educators and health care providers will join a growing network of over 40,000 investigators and academic professionals at leading universities and teaching hospitals who leverage OpenScholar to increase their research visibility, attract new sources of funding, and expand collaboration opportunities.

"We are thrilled to work with OpenScholar to support our academic community," said Gyongyi Szabo, MD, PhD, Hon. ScD, Chief Academic Officer of Beth Israel Lahey Health. "This platform will help enhance collaboration across our hospitals and clinical units, further fueling innovation in medicine. With these external facing websites, researchers will be able to share their mission and important work with the public and each other." 

"We are excited to be working with BILH and to be adding them to OpenScholar's expanding research collaboration network," said Jessica Drislane, CEO at OpenScholar.

About OpenScholar:

Based in Boston, OpenScholar is a research collaboration software platform used by a network of over 40,000 doctors, scholars and scientists at leading universities and teaching hospitals throughout the U.S. to increase the discoverability of their work and attract more funding, talent and partnerships.

OpenScholar's self-service platform enables its members to quickly create research-centric, easily navigable lab, center and project sites that are templated and branded for each institution. The UX/UI was designed for time-pressed researchers, allowing them to edit and update sites with ease, ensuring content is always current and relevant. Within the network, members connect via research keywords to search and find future collaboration partners. Designed to support the unique needs of the research community, OpenScholar members leverage the platform to boost SEO, increase their site traffic, and turn their research into content marketing.

Media Contact:
Michael Beck
978-394-0624
[email protected]

SOURCE OpenScholar LLC

