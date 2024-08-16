Openscreen introduces "Scan Support" to Transform Broadband Self-Install and Customer Support

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Openscreen, a leader in QR Code activated support & customer engagement, announced today its on-device QR Code solution, Openscreen Scan Support. Scan Support is transforming the broadband industry by significantly improving self-installation, troubleshooting, and self-service rates through on-device QR Codes and device-specific microsites.

Device Specific, QR Code Activated Microsites (CNW Group/Openscreen)

In an environment where digital enablement and cost reduction are industry imperatives, Scan Support delivers one-scan access to guided digital support flows where and when customers need them most – at the physical point of issue. By placing device-specific QR Codes directly onto gateways and streaming devices, Scan Support dramatically reduces traditional website navigation and other points of friction that drive customers to call-in and request expensive support visits.

Key Benefits of Openscreen Scan Support for Broadband Customers & Operators:

Device Specific Support Microsites: Scan Support leverages Openscreen Engage, a drag-and-drop QR Code and microsite creator that enables the rapid implementation of device-specific sites to support the entire lifecycle of routers, set-top boxes, and other devices.





Scan Support leverages Openscreen Engage, a drag-and-drop QR Code and microsite creator that enables the rapid implementation of device-specific sites to support the entire lifecycle of routers, set-top boxes, and other devices. Journey Tracking & Mapping: Openscreen's microsite scan and click tracking enables detailed insights and reporting into how and when customers are using self-support tools, and journey drop-off points and resolution rates.





Openscreen's microsite scan and click tracking enables detailed insights and reporting into how and when customers are using self-support tools, and journey drop-off points and resolution rates. Increased Call & Service Visit Deflection: Scan Support significantly increase digital engagement and issue resolution for customer support, thereby reducing customer call-ins and technical support visits.





Scan Support significantly increase digital engagement and issue resolution for customer support, thereby reducing customer call-ins and technical support visits. Rapid Implementation, No Code Solution: Openscreen Scan Support deploys with no-coding or IT intrusion under 90 days, with in year Return on Investment.

"Scan Support represents a significant advancement in how broadband operators can enhance their service offerings," said Gemini Waghmare, CEO at Openscreen. "We've combined QR Codes, device-specific microsites and detailed reporting and insights to give operators an affordable, rapid time-to-market and tailored solution in an environment where projects normally take much longer and are far more expensive to deploy."

Scan Support has been selected by leading North American operators including Hotwire Communications, Xplore, Novus Entertainment and Nuvolinq. Openscreen will highlight this solution at The Independent Show in Nashville, August 19-22 and CCSA Connect in Quebec City, Canada, September 8-10.

About Openscreen

Openscreen is the contactless customer engagement & commerce layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive applications that allow enterprises to meet, interact and transact with their customers and resources wherever they are. Transforming physical and manual interactions into the digital processes, Openscreen powers frictionless QR Code based applications to capture customers, build loyalty, streamline operations, and directly increase revenue and retention.

SOURCE Openscreen