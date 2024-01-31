Openscreen Unveils Cloud Tags: Innovative QR Code Stickers to help Consumers Organize, Track and Manage their Busy Lives

Cloud Tags are ideal for a variety of applications, including:

Tagging Storage Contents : Cloud Tags can be affixed to boxes and containers to digitally store and share inventory information.

Keeping Maintenance Records : Cloud Tags provide an effortless way to track maintenance on household items, like furnaces, cars, coffee makers and other appliances.

Digitizing Personal Information : Cloud Tags can be used in calendars, diaries, and notebooks to digitally extend the ability to add information about dates, places and people.

Sharing Instructions: Cloud Tags make sharing manuals and "how-to's" easy in a world of increasingly complex electronics, appliances, and machinery.

Additionally, once purchased, Cloud Tags require no third-party mobile application to download and no ongoing subscription. They are weather-resistant and tear-proof, designed to be scannable for years, indoors and out.

"Over the last five years, everyone has learned how to scan a QR Code. We've leveraged the Openscreen platform to create multipurpose QR Code storage tags", said Luke Galli, Chief Operating Officer at Openscreen. "We have already seen our customers deploy them for dozens of different use cases. The possibilities are endless."

Openscreen Cloud Tags have been launched in partnership with the Davis Group, a leading supplier of business products and are currently available on Amazon.com and Staples.com.

About Openscreen

Openscreen is leading provider of contactless customer support and customer engagement. Transforming physical and manual interactions into the digital processes, Openscreen powers frictionless QR Code based applications to streamline operations, capture customers, build loyalty and directly increase revenue and retention. Additional information can be found at www.openscreen.com or by contacting [email protected] .

About the Davis Group

The Davis Group of Companies is a privately owned Canadian company founded in 1983 and a leading supplier to the office products industry. Utilizing its 70,000 square foot facility in Ontario, Canada, the Davis Group leverages state-of-the-art hardware and software applications that are fully integrated and support numerous customer products and applications. Additional information can be found at https://www.davisgroup.net

