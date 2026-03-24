OpenSearch Software Foundation Welcomes BigData Boutique, OpenSource Connections and Resolve Technology as General Members

Organizations across Europe and Asia deepen technical collaboration around search, observability and AI infrastructure

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The OpenSearch Software Foundation, the neutral home for the OpenSearch Project, today announced that BigData Boutique, OpenSource Connections and Resolve Technology joined the Foundation as General Members.

The announcement comes as enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid and vector-augmented search to power AI-driven applications. A recent S&P Global Market Intelligence report, From Lexical to Semantic: How Vector Databases Enhance Enterprise Search, shows that by embracing hybrid and vector-augmented search, enterprises can deliver superior search experiences, empower AI initiatives, and transform information retrieval into a strategic asset for decision-making and innovation – reinforcing why organizations are deepening collaboration around the OpenSearch project.

Organizations ranging from global cloud providers to specialized consultancies and regional technology leaders view OpenSearch as essential infrastructure for modern, scalable, and data-driven applications. The Foundation's sustained membership growth demonstrates the real-world value organizations are gaining from open source search and analytics platforms, and reflects accelerating demand worldwide.

As General Members, these companies will engage with working groups, contribute to technical initiatives, and help guide the strategic direction of the OpenSearch Software Foundation. Together, members support open, transparent, and community-driven search and analytics innovation, and the long-term sustainability of OpenSearch.

"To keep pace with industry modernization, organizations need transparent, flexible search, analytics and observability platforms built for long-term sustainability," said Bianca Lewis, executive director of the OpenSearch Software Foundation. "Welcoming BigData Boutique, OpenSource Connections and Resolve Technology to the Foundation strengthens the technical depth and global reach of the OpenSearch community, and ensures that the future of search innovation remains open."

About the Newest General Members

BigData Boutique are OpenSearch experts, providing enterprise support, peace of mind and consulting to organizations using OpenSearch for search, observability, and AI workloads. The company designs, builds, and optimizes scalable data platforms and supports large OpenSearch operators through its OpenSearch Enterprise distribution and PulseOps for OpenSearch.

are OpenSearch experts, providing enterprise support, peace of mind and consulting to organizations using OpenSearch for search, observability, and AI workloads. The company designs, builds, and optimizes scalable data platforms and supports large OpenSearch operators through its OpenSearch Enterprise distribution and PulseOps for OpenSearch. OpenSource Connections is a leading consultancy specializing in search relevance and search-driven AI technologies. It helps organizations unlock the full value of their data by transforming search into a strategic capability. Through a combination of strategic advisory, hands-on implementation, and expert training, it empower teams to design, build, and operate high-impact search and AI platforms.

is a leading consultancy specializing in search relevance and search-driven AI technologies. It helps organizations unlock the full value of their data by transforming search into a strategic capability. Through a combination of strategic advisory, hands-on implementation, and expert training, it empower teams to design, build, and operate high-impact search and AI platforms. Resolve Technology is a digital transformation leader specializing in DevOps, AI, platform engineering and cloud native infrastructure. As a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider, Resolve is dedicated to embracing open source technologies. Serving Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, Resolve empowers enterprises to build secure, scalable systems through active community contribution and expertise.

New and existing OpenSearch Software Foundation members are gathering at OpenSearchCon Europe in Prague, Czechia from 16-17 April. Register to attend here.

To learn more about the OpenSearch Software Foundation, including how to get involved, become a member or contribute, please visit our website.

Supporting Quotes

"OpenSearch has become critical infrastructure for organizations building modern search, observability and AI-driven applications. At BigData Boutique we work with companies operating OpenSearch at significant scale, and we see firsthand how important an open, vendor-neutral ecosystem is for long-term innovation. As long-time code contributors, joining the OpenSearch Software Foundation allows us to expand our contributions and help shape the future of open search and analytics."

– Itamar Syn-Hershko, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, BigData Boutique, and OpenSearch Ambassador

"As a firm dedicated to search-driven AI, our mission is to empower search teams by providing them with the tools and knowledge to solve their most complex relevance problems. We are proud to support the OpenSearch project because its 100% open source nature and vendor-neutral governance ensure that organizations can truly own their search, and innovate without being locked into proprietary 'black-box' systems."

– Eric Pugh, Co-founder, OpenSource Connections

"Joining the OpenSearch Software Foundation solidifies our commitment to open source excellence. We look forward to actively contributing to the community's growth and sharing our expertise to shape a transparent, innovative future. Together, we'll ensure OpenSearch remains the gold standard for scalable search and observability solutions worldwide."

– Leo Wong, Co-Founder & CEO, Resolve Technology

About the OpenSearch Software Foundation

The OpenSearch Software Foundation is a vendor-neutral community for search, analytics, observability, and vector database software. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and supported by premier members such as AWS, IBM, SAP and Uber, the OpenSearch Software Foundation works with community maintainers, developers, and member organizations to drive the continued growth of the OpenSearch project. With more than 1 billion software downloads since its inception and participation from thousands of contributors, the OpenSearch project and its community are transforming how information is managed and discovered. To learn more, please visit foundation.opensearch.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristi Piechnik

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenSearch Software Foundation