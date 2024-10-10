Opensee's Data Management and Analytics Solutions for Financial Services Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Opensee partners with Ippon Technologies to deliver its leading risk and finance data management and analytics solutions on AWS.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opensee, a global leader in data management and analytics for financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with Ippon Technologies, an AWS Advanced Tier Services partner and AWS Solutions Provider, to deliver its solutions for Risk, Finance, and Front Office, which are now available in AWS Marketplace.

In today's complex financial landscape, the need for seamless collaboration between the Risk, Finance, and Front Office functions has never been greater. Financial institutions struggle with fragmented data systems, leading to inefficiencies, increased costs, and missed opportunities. Opensee and Ippon Technologies are joining forces to address these challenges head-on by providing an integrated approach to data management and analytics on AWS.

This partnership aims to break down the traditional silos that separate these critical departments, offering a unified data management and analytics solution that enables better decision-making and more efficient operations. By leveraging Opensee's cutting-edge technology and Ippon's industry expertise, financial institutions can now access a holistic view of their data, ensuring that all stakeholders—from Risk to Finance to Front Office—are aligned and working towards common goals.

Emmanuel Richard, Chief Growth Officer at Opensee, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, "In an era where data is the backbone of decision-making, it's essential that Risk, Finance, and Front Office functions work together seamlessly. Our partnership with Ippon Technologies and the availability of our solutions in AWS Marketplace mark a significant step forward in making this vision a reality."

Geoffray Gruel, co-founder and COO of Ippon Technologies said, "In a fast-moving and data-driven environment like the capital market, we are happy to partner with Opensee to accelerate the deployment and usage of cutting-edge risk solutions on AWS. Our customers are asking for fast ROI when choosing risk solutions, and AWS Marketplace is the best answer for implementing Opensee."

The solutions provided through this partnership are designed to enhance the performance and scalability of data management across financial institutions, optimizing costs and improving user experience. By unifying data across various use cases, Opensee and Ippon Technologies enable a more integrated approach to risk management, finance operations, and front-office activities.

Working with Ippon Technologies and AWS enables Opensee to enhance the performance and scalability of risk management for financial institutions, optimize costs and improve user experience. By leveraging the latest developments in GenAI, Opensee allows users to interact with, navigate, and analyze their data more effectively, enhancing the risk management journey. Ippon brings its expertise in DevOps and the implementation of the Opensee solution on AWS, benefiting Opensee's and Ippon's mutual client base of buy- and sell-side financial institutions.

To learn more, please visit Opensee in AWS Marketplace here and Ippon Technologies in AWS Marketplace here.

ABOUT OPENSEE

Opensee is a leading platform for financial institutions that combines data management at scale with real-time analytics. Designed by capital markets experts, Opensee addresses risk, finance, and trade use cases. By integrating high-performance computing and AI, Opensee enables banks, asset managers, and hedge funds to manage large-scale data with fast aggregation, calculation, and simulations. With offices in New York, London, Paris, and Singapore, Opensee serves Tier 1 banks, asset managers, and hedge funds worldwide. Learn more at opensee.io.

ABOUT IPPON TECHNOLOGIES

Established in 2002, Ippon Technologies is at the forefront of global technology consulting, driving digital evolution by strategizing and scaling roadmaps for swift value realization. Our talented team of over 700 experts worldwide is committed to leveraging our collective dynamism to foster positive technology outcomes. Our advantage stems from a culture rooted in COACH values—Collaborative, Open-minded, Adaptable, Courageous, and Hungry—ensuring a coaching-driven approach that propels our clients and us towards unparalleled excellence.

Contact:

Bonnie Bailly

[email protected]

SOURCE Opensee