Opensense Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX, Bringing Centralized Email Signature Management to the MSP Channel

Purpose-built for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, Opensense gives MSP partners a high-retention managed service that reduces email signature governance overhead across every client, including the only email signature platform built for GCC High environments.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opensense today announced its partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The partnership gives MSPs in the TD SYNNEX North American network a high-margin recurring revenue opportunity: governed, centralized email signature management for every Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace client in their portfolio, with compliance depth and platform breadth no other email signature vendor in the channel can match.

Opensense centralized email signature management for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace — built for MSPs and enterprise IT teams. Speed Speed

Every organization running Microsoft 365 has an email signature problem. IT teams manage signatures through tickets, scripts, and manual interventions, overhead that compounds for MSPs managing dozens or hundreds of clients. Title changes, rebrands, and compliance updates require hands-on work across every mailbox. There is no governed, scalable solution built into M365. Opensense is that solution.

Opensense is a high-margin, per-user SaaS add-on that attaches naturally to existing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace managed service practices. Because every organization runs on email, MSPs can scale Opensense across their client base quickly—adding predictable recurring revenue with minimal operational overhead and without requiring changes to existing client contracts or workflows.

The platform deploys as a Microsoft 365 Integrated App. IT installs once, the add-in propagates to all Outlook devices, and signatures are applied automatically at compose—no end-user action, no per-device configuration. Opensense syncs with Microsoft Entra ID and leading HR and identity systems so signature data stays accurate as clients' employees join, change roles, or leave. MSPs managing Opensense deployments report a 90%+ reduction in signature-related tickets across client environments.

"Every MSP managing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments is sitting on an unmonetized service opportunity. Email signature governance is something every client needs, every client struggles with, and almost no one has solved at scale. TD SYNNEX gives us the reach to put a purpose-built solution in front of the partners best positioned to deliver it - and build a recurring managed service around it." — Shawn Berry, VP of Partnerships, Opensense

"Thirteen years of serving enterprise customers at the highest level doesn't happen without obsessing over every detail - the product, the support, the outcomes. We're proud of what we've built and even prouder of who trusts us with it. Now, through TD SYNNEX, we're opening all of that up to a partner network that can deliver the same experience to their clients at scale. That's a meaningful expansion of what Opensense can do and who we can do it for." — Bobby Narang, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Opensense

"At TD SYNNEX, our priority is to empower our customers with technologies that reduce complexity and deliver outstanding business outcomes," said Scott Young, SVP, Vendor Management, at TD SYNNEX. "With the addition of Opensense to our vendor portfolio, we're expanding the opportunities available to our ecosystem so customers can increase efficiencies, differentiate in the market and drive future growth."

MSP partners in the TD SYNNEX network can access Opensense through StreamOne®, TD SYNNEX's cloud commerce platform, or visit opensense.com/partnerships to learn more about the Opensense Partner Program.

What MSP Partners Gain

For MSPs, Opensense is a high-retention, low-overhead addition to a managed M365 stack. Because email signature governance is a persistent operational need, not a one-time deployment, it generates ongoing managed service revenue with low churn.

A typical MSP deployment is fast and low-touch. Opensense connects directly to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, allowing MSPs to centrally deploy and manage email signatures across an entire client organization in minutes. The MSP retains full admin control - managing branding, updates, and governance across all clients without end-user involvement.

Opensense supports multi-tenant environments and provides MSPs with centralized administration across client accounts. Onboarding includes dedicated US-based partner managers and guided implementation support. US-based support engineers are available directly with no ticket queues and no offshore hand-offs.

The platform also opens expansion paths within existing client accounts. Marketing and communications teams can activate Email Signature Banners, targeted campaigns delivered inside outbound employee email natively integrated with HubSpot, Salesforce, and Marketo, without creating IT tickets. Opensense banner campaigns consistently deliver 4–7% click-through rates for unique recipients. Digital Business Cards extend client identity beyond the inbox, governed centrally and connected to Entra ID.

The Only Email Signature Platform for GCC High Environments

Opensense is SOC 2 Type II certified and the only email signature platform built for GCC High, supporting defense contractors, federal agencies, and organizations operating within Microsoft's most regulated cloud infrastructure. For MSPs serving government, defense, and highly regulated clients, this is a capability no other email signature vendor in the channel can offer.

Trusted at Enterprise Scale

Opensense is deployed at Snowflake, Salesforce, Acronis, Qualtrics, Five9, and 1Password. The platform is rated Best Meets Requirements and Highest User Adoption in its G2 category, with a support rating of 9.6 out of 10. For MSPs already evaluating email signature solutions in TD SYNNEX's StreamOne® marketplace, Opensense delivers the complete platform: Email Signatures, Email Signature Banners, Digital Business Cards, and the only GCC High-compatible deployment in the channel.

About Opensense

Opensense is the email signature management platform built for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Designed for IT governance and built to scale, Opensense gives organizations centralized control over employee email signatures while enabling Marketing, HR, and Comms teams to manage content without creating IT tickets. The platform integrates natively with Microsoft Entra ID, HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo, Workday, Okta, and others—and works consistently across Outlook desktop, web, and mobile. Named Best Meets Requirements and Highest User Adoption in its G2 category, Opensense is trusted by IT leaders at Snowflake, Salesforce, and others. For more information, visit www.opensense.com, follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X. To learn about our partnership program visit us at https://www.opensense.com/partnerships

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jass Binning, VP of Marketing at Opensense

[email protected]

SOURCE Opensense, Inc.