Opensignal launches suite of broadband capabilities to help ISPs optimize customer experience and gain competitive advantage

Broadband Spotlight and Broadband Focus products enable ISPs to benchmark their users' actual experience, not just the maximum potential of their networks

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opensignal , the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers' connectivity experiences and choice of carrier, today announced a comprehensive suite of broadband capabilities designed to help Internet Service Providers (ISPs) enhance the quality of service they deliver, reduce churn, and gain competitive advantage.

The new suite includes two core products — Broadband Spotlight and Broadband Focus — that together empower ISPs to understand and optimize all aspects of their users' broadband experience.

Broadband Spotlight is Opensignal's broadband customer experience benchmarking platform. It enables ISPs to benchmark their network performance against competitors at national, regional, and city levels, across a wide range of key experiential metrics including consistent quality, download speed, and more . With Broadband Spotlight, ISPs can gain a clear, independent view of how their service performs against that of their competitors.

Broadband Focus allows ISPs to dig deeper into the underlying drivers of customer experience, including the speed, reliability and consistency of their experience. The platform unpacks the what, where, when and why of customer experience, both good and bad. It can serve a range of internal teams to help identify, isolate and diagnose network issues–all without the expense of sending a fleet of technicians out to customers' homes.

"If money were no object, every ISP would upgrade their entire footprint to the latest state of the art wireline technology," said Shawn Heidel, President of Network Solutions at Opensignal. "But in a world of limited resources and expensive deployments, operators must look for ways to optimize every network investment decision. Broadband Focus helps ISPs identify lower-cost levers that can help them enhance their customers' network experience, regardless of the underlying access technology. And Spotlight helps them get a birds-eye view of how well their networks currently stack up against their top competitors."

Opensignal's broadband suite marks a significant step in the company's evolution as a leader in broadband experience analytics, building on its proven track record in mobile network measurement. It is available now to partners in 16 markets: USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines and Taiwan.

For more information, visit https://www.opensignal.com/

About Opensignal

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers' connectivity experiences and choice of carrier. Our public reports are the recognized global standard for network and subscriber insights. Our proprietary solutions give mobile and broadband network operators the insights they need to profitably compete and win, from executive level scorecards and public validation to pin-point level engineering analytics and consumer decision dynamics.

The company has offices in the USA, Canada, the UK, Poland, and Singapore.

Media Contact:

Kyle Austin

BMV for Opensignal

[email protected]

SOURCE Opensignal