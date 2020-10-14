OpenSlate and TikTok Partner to Deliver Brand Safety Solution for Advertisers

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSlate , the leading provider of content ratings across the world's largest digital platforms, today announced a partnership with TikTok , the leading destination for short-form mobile video. OpenSlate and TikTok are offering a third-party verified brand safety solution for TikTok advertising.

TikTok is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 100 million American monthly active users . Advertisers are eager to engage - provided that they can invest with confidence and control.

TikTok's video-level brand safety solution provides advertisers with the greatest degree of transparency and the confidence of working with a third party. TikTok will ensure ads are delivered in a brand safe environment by applying OpenSlate ratings pre-campaign and then sharing video-level reporting to confirm the outcome.

OpenSlate has honed its brand safety and content ratings across hundreds of millions of videos over the past eight years. OpenSlate ratings are trusted by the world's largest advertisers.

"TikTok is an inclusive platform for brands to entertain, educate and connect with our millions of users," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "The scale of creative and diverse content on TikTok has grown significantly over the last few years. Our partnership with OpenSlate provides brands with the confidence and transparency to know that their ads are aligned with appropriate content when choosing TikTok as their home."

"Content and context matter to advertisers. We are thrilled to expand our independent content ratings to the vibrant and fast-growing TikTok platform. Through this partnership, TikTok is empowering marketers and upholding standards that foster a healthy media environment," said Mike Henry, CEO of OpenSlate.

OpenSlate is constantly measuring and scoring more than 750 million videos across Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Brands use the company's innovative data science and independent content ratings to better understand and assess content quality, safety, suitability, and subject matter – and, ultimately, make better decisions about where their advertising runs. OpenSlate's content ratings are in use across 50 international markets.

OpenSlate is a global, content-focused measurement and analytics company. The company's technology and independent ratings system provides insight into the nature and quality of content on the world's largest digital video platforms. OpenSlate is the only company that can comprehensively measure brand safety, suitability and context for advertisers, and identify the most effective content for their campaigns. OpenSlate is used by every major advertising holding company, as well as the world's largest advertisers. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

