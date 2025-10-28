OpenSpace Acquires Construction Progress Tracking Leader Disperse

Acquisition strengthens OpenSpace's Visual Intelligence Platform, uniting capture, analytics, and verified progress tracking into a single, trusted system of work for construction

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the Visual Intelligence Platform for builders, today announced that it has acquired Disperse , a leader in construction progress tracking. The move deepens OpenSpace's leadership in Visual Intelligence and accelerates its mission to redefine how construction teams see, understand, and act on reality data, transforming it into trusted intelligence that drives faster and better decision-making.

Disperse Logo

The acquisition follows a partnership the companies announced in June 2025, and reflects strong customer adoption of OpenSpace Progress Tracking , powered by Disperse. The joint solution combines jobsite imagery with computer vision and expert human verification to provide an objective, trusted, and detailed view of what's been built, and what hasn't.

By uniting Disperse's technology and expert data operations team with OpenSpace's Visual Intelligence Platform , OpenSpace strengthens its Spatial AI capabilities, deepens its commitment to image-first AI workflows and insights, and expands its ability to win and serve owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors. The combination enables deeper understanding of construction projects and advances OpenSpace's strategy to help teams get work done faster and with more confidence.

"Our industry is full of promises about AI that rarely deliver," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace. "At OpenSpace, we've built a platform that does. With Disperse now part of OpenSpace, builders get real intelligence that is fast, accurate, and proven in the field. This is what trust in construction technology looks like."

OpenSpace now offers the only Visual Intelligence Platform that pairs industry-leading 360° capture with verified progress analytics—uniting documentation, analysis, and insights into one reliable ecosystem. The flexible solution is used to validate work-in-place for billing, identify schedule risks early by comparing actual progress to planned milestones, coordinate more effectively across trades, and deliver clear, visual progress summaries to all stakeholders. It integrates with commonly used project scheduling tools, including Oracle Primavera P6, Asta Powerproject, Microsoft Project, and Excel.

"Disperse was built to give construction teams a trustworthy, objective picture of progress," said Olli Liukkaala, CEO of Disperse. "By joining OpenSpace, we can deliver that clarity at unprecedented speed and scale—and bring even more value to GCs, owners, and specialty contractors on projects of every size. OpenSpace is leading the way with image-based intelligence products and we're excited to join forces and grow this segment together, faster."

Since partnering in June, OpenSpace and Disperse customers have seen measurable impact in billing accuracy, schedule reliability, and issues resolution speed, demonstrating the power of connecting automated image capture with verified progress intelligence.

"The speed at which [OpenSpace Progress Tracking] was implemented and the speed at which we started to get real accurate data back was pretty astounding to our executive team," shared Elliot Christiansen, Sr. VP Operations, Cleveland Construction. "Because the data was accurate we could have effective two-way conversations with our field team and get answers quickly, without having to play twenty questions with them like we used to. It's so invaluable we've deployed it across our entire portfolio."

The acquisition also advances OpenSpace's leadership in AI for the built world. With Disperse's progress data, OpenSpace will accelerate development of new Spatial AI models, improve automation and accuracy, and introduce new AI-powered capabilities—while driving efficiency gains across operations. Unlike black-box AI systems, OpenSpace's hybrid AI and human verification ensure builders can trust every data point which is especially critical for automation and decision-making.

OpenSpace remains committed to continuity and trust. All existing Disperse customer contracts and support commitments will continue without interruption. For new customers, OpenSpace Progress Tracking is available now as an add-on to OpenSpace subscriptions. Visit www.openspace.ai/progress-tracking to learn more or request a demonstration.

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace is the Visual Intelligence Platform for builders, using computer vision and AI to help commercial builders reduce risk and increase efficiency. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, providing real-time intelligence for faster decisions and fewer delays. Customers like Suffolk, Comfort Systems, and Tishman Speyer rely on OpenSpace to gain critical insights from their jobsites, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, general contractors and trade partners have relied on OpenSpace to analyze imagery on more than 75,000 construction projects across 124 countries, representing over 52 billion square feet. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Disperse

Disperse is a construction AI progress tracking solution that combines jobsite imagery with expert human verification to deliver objective, milestone-based insights on what's been built. Disperse helps project teams validate work-in-place, identify schedule risks, and communicate clear, trusted updates to all stakeholders. The company serves leading contractors and owners across the US, UK and beyond. Learn more at www.disperse.io .

Contact

Colleen Martin

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenSpace