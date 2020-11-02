OpenSponsorship to Host Webinar for Athletes to Learn How to Build Personal Brand and Navigate Sponsorships

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all athletes! OpenSponsorship will host a free webinar crash-course event that specializes in athlete endorsements and influencer marketing. The webinar takes place on Friday, November 6th, from 12 PM to 1 PM EST.

The webinar will provide information and guidance in developing an athlete's personal brand and how to leverage it to secure future sponsorship deals. Athletes will also gain an understanding of the business side of sports sponsorship, including legal rights and how deals are typically structured.

Featured Speakers

A few topics discussed are the importance of a personal brand, how to leverage social media to build a personal brand, the mechanics of endorsement deals, and intellectual property and licensing rights.

In addition to featured speaker Rob DiGisi (Professor of Sports Business Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania), OpenSponsorship's CEO and Founder Ishveen Anand will also be speaking. OpenSponsorship is the world's largest two-sided marketplace for professional athletes and brands to connect for sponsorship opportunities.

"We are so excited to offer this webinar," Anand declares. "I think that for new athletes, this is a great place to start their journey in establishing their brand so that they can get sponsorships in the future. For established athletes, this will help them build their brand even more and learn how to maneuver the sponsorship world."

If you're interested in the free webinar, register for the event here .

To learn more about OpenSponsorship, check out their website here .

