OpenSSF Celebrates New Members, No-Cost Tooling, and Project Milestones

Foundation welcomes Helvethink, Spectro Cloud, Quantrexion as members, offers Kusari Inspector for free to projects, and celebrates increased investment in AI security

AMSTERDAM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source SecurityCon Europe -- The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a cross-industry initiative of the Linux Foundation that focuses on sustainably securing open source software (OSS), today announced new members and key project momentum during Open Source SecurityCon Europe.

New OpenSSF members include Helvethink, Spectro Cloud, and Quantrexion, who join the Foundation as General Members. As members, these companies will engage with working groups, contribute to technical initiatives, and help guide the strategic direction of the OpenSSF. Together, members support open, transparent, and community-driven security innovation, and the long-term sustainability of the Foundation.

"Open source security continues to evolve significantly in the face of new, automated threats," said Steve Fernandez, General Manager of OpenSSF. "Our member organizations are seeding a more secure future, built with longevity in mind, by working with the OpenSSF. This network of projects, maintainers, and thousands of contributors is key to reinforcing reliable, sustainable open source software for all."

Foundation Updates and Milestones

In the past quarter, OpenSSF has furthered its mission to secure open source software with the following achievements:

A new partnership with Kusari to offer Kusari Inspector at no cost to OpenSSF projects – this offering provides maintainers with deeper visibility into their software supply chains and enables proactive security checks at the pull request level.

The SLSA (Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts) project achieved Graduated status – this recognition advances SLSA's stability, maturity, and broad adoption as a critical framework for supply chain integrity.

The release of the Gemara Project's inaugural white paper – the findings outline a new framework for integrating security-as-code principles directly into the software development lifecycle.

The launch of new Special Interest Groups focused on Model Lifecycle Provenance and GPU-Based Model Integrity – these groups, under the AI/ML Security Working Group, expand the Foundation's focus on securing the rapidly evolving field of AI/ML software security.

OpenSSF is approved as a CEN / CENELEC Liaison Organization for cybersecurity – this designation, through the Linux Foundation Europe, strengthens OpenSSF's position in global standards development and policy influence.

The official launch of the OpenSSF Ambassador Program – applications are now open for the initial cohort.

Over 7,300 learners enrolled in OpenSSF's free course, "Understanding the EU Cyber Resilience Act (LFEL1001)" – the Foundation has had over 75,000 enrollments in OpenSSF training programs to date.

OpenSSF growth follows the announcement of $12.5 million in grant funding awarded to OpenSSF and Alpha-Omega from leading AI providers. Funding from these leaders underscores broad industry support for more sustainable AI security assistance that empowers maintainers. Learn more about how OpenSSF and Alpha-Omega are using this grant to build long-term, sustainable security solutions, here.

Supporting Quotes

"At Helvethink, we work at the intersection of cloud architecture, platform engineering, and DevSecOps. Open source components are foundational to modern infrastructure from Kubernetes and IaC tooling to CI/CD pipelines and security automation. Strengthening this ecosystem requires measurable standards, robust software supply chain security practices, and active collaboration across the community. By joining OpenSSF, we are actively participating in several working groups to contribute to initiatives focused on supply chain integrity, secure-by-design principles, and the continuous improvement of cloud-native security practices."

– Jose Goncalves, co-founder, Helvethink

"Quantrexion is proud to join OpenSSF and support its mission to strengthen the security, resilience, and trustworthiness of open source software. As a company focused on governance and human risk management, we see secure open ecosystems as a critical part of long-term digital resilience."

– Dionysis Karamitopoulos, CEO, Quantrexion

"Open source is the foundation of modern infrastructure — and its security is a shared responsibility. By joining the OpenSSF, Spectro Cloud is investing directly in the community work that raises the bar for everyone. Just as importantly, it strengthens the standards and practices behind the software we ship, so our customers can deploy Kubernetes with confidence in the integrity of every component. We're proud to support the OpenSSF mission and to keep translating that momentum into real product capabilities that make secure software a default, not a bolt-on."

– Saad Malik, CTO and co-founder, Spectro Cloud

Events and Gatherings

OpenSSF members are gathering this week in Amsterdam at Open Source SecurityCon Europe. To get involved with the OpenSSF community, join us at the following upcoming events:

Additional Resources

View the complete list of OpenSSF members

Contribute efforts to one or more of the active OpenSSF working groups and projects

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About the OpenSSF

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a cross-industry organization at the Linux Foundation that brings together the industry's most important open source security initiatives and the individuals and companies that support them. The OpenSSF is committed to collaboration and working both upstream and with existing communities to advance open source security for all. For more information, please visit us at openssf.org.

Media Contact

Grace Lucier

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

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