OpenStack Foundation Announces Corporate Name Change to Open Infrastructure Foundation to Reflect Broader Commitment to Open Source Software

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenStack Foundation announced yesterday that it is changing its corporate name to Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF) starting in 2021. The name change reflects the organization's broader commitment and valuable expertise in driving innovations in open source needed to shape the future of infrastructure software.

InMotion Hosting Silver Member of Open Infrastructure Foundation.

"The new name, Open Infrastructure Foundation, emphasizes the commitment to their vision, mission, and community of nurturing and growing the open source infrastructure around the world," said Todd Robinson, co-founder, and president of InMotion Hosting. "As a Silver Founding Member of Open Infrastructure Foundation, our company is committed to delivering open source projects, community engagement, and services that ensure open source stays transparent and one of the most actively developed projects on the planet."

OIF's goal is to build an open infrastructure for the next decade by solving infrastructure issues raised by continuing demands in new markets. The demands are being driven by modern use cases such as containers, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, 5G, network function virtualization (NFV), and edge computing. OIF continues to build a community to write open source software that addresses these infrastructure markets. OIF wants to ensure that the solutions to these demands are developed in the open, using the same transparent and proven approach to open source.

"Foundation members like InMotion Hosting play a vital role in making community-driven software development work," said Mark Collier, COO of Open Infrastructure Foundation. "The engagement and active participation of hosted private cloud providers are critical in bringing the voice of bare metal providers into the development roadmap. The support of InMotion Hosting as a Silver Founding member is a powerful confirmation of the vision and direction of our community, and we're looking forward to their participation in building the next ten years of infrastructure software."

Open source is part of the fabric of InMotion Hosting 's own core philosophy and strategy. IMH has been serving small and medium-sized businesses for nearly 20 years by providing the tools and services that enable companies to compete at a higher level.

InMotion Hosting's latest open source product, Flex Metal Cloud , highlights the company's continued commitment to open source and OIF. Flex Metal Cloud provides on-demand infrastructure as a service powered by OpenStack. The hyper-converged infrastructure technology simplifies private cloud deployments, increases infrastructure flexibility, and can be deployed in minutes.

Additional information about Flex Metal Cloud is available on inmotionhosting.com where, for a limited time, limited time you can apply for Free Cloud Credits to develop a Proof of Concept cloud.

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions, and managed professional IT services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 150,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring digital tools, platforms, and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S. based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF) builds communities that write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 100,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OIF hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container-native apps, edge computing, and datacenter clouds.

