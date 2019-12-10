OpenStax names XanEdu as their Premier Print Partner for print versions of their 100% free digital textbooks

OpenStax textbooks, both free and printed versions, are offered in the fields of Math, Science, Social Science, Humanities and Business.

In addition, and of note to educators, this partnership allows for customization of OpenStax titles, including inclusion of instructors' authored content, thereby tailoring content to exact topical material covered in class.

"We are excited to offer high-quality and affordable course materials to students everywhere. We believe this partnership with OpenStax will greatly benefit learners by lowering the cost of education in those instances where a printed version of the free digital textbook is preferred," said XanEdu CEO John DeBoer.

"OpenStax is committed to ensuring that our free textbooks are in the formats that students want," said David Harris, editor in chief at OpenStax. "Our partnership with XanEdu enables bookstores at all college campuses as well as K-12 schools to provide various low-cost print versions of OpenStax textbooks, contributing to our mission of increasing access to education for everyone."

ABOUT OPENSTAX

OpenStax is a nonprofit educational initiative based at Rice University, whose mission is to give every student the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. OpenStax publishes high-quality, peer-reviewed, openly licensed college textbooks that are absolutely free online and low cost in print. Through partnerships with philanthropic foundations and alliances with other educational resource companies, OpenStax strives to break down the most common barriers to learning as they believe that a well-educated society profits us all.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been a leader in the development of innovative solutions for creating, delivering and customizing course materials and training materials since 1999. Over 1,200 education institutions per year work with XanEdu to help educators and learners save money, improve efficiency, collaborate, engage more with content, and improve learning outcomes. More than 1 million students per year access XanEdu course materials on iPad and Android tablets, via a cloud-based reader, and in print. XanEdu is privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

More information can be found at https://openstax.org/ and www.xanedu.com, or by calling 1-800-218-5971 ext. 8000.

SOURCE XanEdu Publishing, Inc.; OpenStax