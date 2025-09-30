Openstream.ai Awarded U.S. Patent for Multimodal Collaborative Plan-Based Dialogue System, Advancing the Future of Trustworthy AI

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai, the leader in multimodal, plan-based neuro-symbolic AI, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a new patent covering multimodal collaborative plan-based dialogue systems. This patent strengthens Openstream.ai's intellectual property portfolio and underscores its leadership in building hallucination-free, goal-driven AI experiences for enterprises.

The newly granted patent covers methods and systems that allow AI to:

Human AI collaboration

Interpret and integrate multimodal inputs such as speech, text, gestures, facial expressions, body language, and eye gaze.





Infer user goals and dynamically develop hierarchical plans of communicative actions.





Maintain collaborative, goal-oriented dialogues until objectives are achieved.





Incorporate emotional cues, proactive communications, and explanations to ensure trust, transparency, and user understanding.





Enable robots and virtual agents to interact seamlessly through multimodal content and reasoning.

This invention uniquely positions Openstream.ai to enable next-generation conversational agents that go far beyond today's prompt-response models by combining reasoning, context-awareness, and collaboration to achieve complex user goals in domains such as healthcare, insurance, financial services, and enterprise automation.

Dr. Lucian Galescu ( Head of dialogue systems research) said, "This patent represents a major step forward in creating AI systems that can truly 'think' with users rather than just respond to them. By integrating multimodal perception, reasoning, and planning into one collaborative framework, we are enabling agents that understand intent, adapt to context, and act with purpose. This is the foundation of safe, reliable, and enterprise-grade AI."

"Enterprises today demand more than chatbots or scripted interactions. With this patent, Openstream.ai reinforces its leadership in delivering trustworthy AI experiences that are logical, transparent, and effective across industries. This milestone highlights our ability to create AI agents that are not just conversational but genuinely collaborative partners in driving business outcomes," said David Stark, CMO of Openstream.ai.

This patent adds to the momentum of a series of notable achievements for Openstream.ai, including a recent patent for Breakthrough Patent Sets New Standard for Trustworthy AI, being named to KMWorld magazine's Trendsetting Products of 2025 list, named a 2025 KMWorld 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management, an International Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe™ for AI Agent Platforms, 2025, an AI Visionary on the eWeek Top AI Companies in 2025 list, and other recent innovative patents including Multimodal AI-Driven Digital Twins of Humans and Multimodal AI Agents That Can Plan, Reason, And Explain.

About Openstream.aI

Openstream.ai is the leading provider of neuro-symbolic multimodal Collaborative Agentic and Conversational AI solutions for visionaries. The company's Eva™ (Enterprise Virtual Assistant) platform delivers hallucination-free AI experiences through advanced knowledge ingestion, processing, and activation capabilities. Eva's neuro-symbolic architecture ensures accurate, grounded responses across multiple modalities and languages, enabling enterprises to deploy AI with confidence. Headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Openstream.ai serves enterprises worldwide with AI solutions that transform how organizations interact with their knowledge assets.

