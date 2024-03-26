Openstream.ai Gets Key Patent for Multimodal AI-Driven Digital Twins of Humans to Scale Access to Experts

Multimodal Digital Twins of Human Experts Can Collaborate with Customers, Prospects or Employees for Enterprises

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Openstream.ai, the leading provider of neuro-symbolic, plan-based multimodal Conversational AI platform and solutions for visionaries, today announced the expansion of its multimodality patent portfolio with the issuance of the patent entitled "System and Method for Automated Digital Twin Behavior Modeling for Multimodal Conversations." This patented approach gives the visionary clients of its platform Eva™ (Enterprise Virtual Assistant) the ability to deploy advanced virtual assistants that are digital twins of human experts with their knowledge and unique personas that can engage in empathetic, hallucination-free natural conversations with end-users.

Digital Twins of Experts can take the form of AI Avatars, AI Virtual, or AI Voice agents on any channel or engage in any language to collaborate with end-users to help them achieve their goals. This allows an enterprise to scale and deploy twins to support customer service, employee help desk, or co-pilot use cases as needed 24/7/365.

"The ability to build and deploy Digital Twins of Expert humans in the enterprise has been the holy grail of AI endeavors within the expert community for several decades. Our latest innovation is a major milestone towards achieving this goal," said Openstream.ai CEO Raj Tumuluri. "Going beyond mere talking heads, they need to be effective communicators with the ability to observe, understand, and engage at many levels employing various nuances of human conversation through facial expressions, intonation and non-verbal cues."

Key features of Openstream.ai's Eva™ Digital Twin of Experts include:

Embodiment of up-to-date expert knowledge and unique persona

Hallucination-free and empathetic conversations with humans

Multimodal and multilingual engagement, understanding, and collaboration

"Understanding customers, prospects, and employees as they engage and collaborate with multimodal enterprise human digital twins to achieve their goals is a game changer for brands," says David Stark, Openstream.ai CMO, Stark continues "Deploying digital twins of the best employees, experts or executives that look and behave like their human sources will let an enterprise scale access to expert resources that otherwise would have been impossible."

The use of digital twins in various business sectors is expected to boom in the next few years. According to a recent Gartner report, discrete Digital Twin of Person (DToPs) revenue will grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $33 billion by 2031.

This is the latest in a series of patents and milestones for the company including an additional patent announced earlier this month for Multimodal AI Agents That Can Plan, Reason And Explain and being named for the second consecutive time to the KMWorld 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management list. Openstream.ai has been included in over 30 Gartner analyst research reports since 2023, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI, in which it was named as the sole Visionary for the second year in a row.

Additionally, in 2023 Openstream was named in Forrester's The Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape, Q4 2023, named as an AI Trailblazer on the 2023 KMWorld AI 100, named the Best Virtual Agent Solution by the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards, and named to eWeek's 2023 100 Top Artificial Intelligence Companies.

About Openstream.ai

Openstream.ai enables enterprises to engage in meaningful and fluid conversations with their audiences across modalities, channels, and languages with its visionary multimodal, plan-based Conversational AI platform Eva (Enterprise Virtual Assistant). The platform is comprised of a patented neuro-symbolic multimodal collaborative dialogue engine and finely-tuned Generative AI Models to orchestrate the latest AI approaches and tools to deliver the best conversational experiences possible while meeting the unique needs of enterprises by including features for Trust, Explainability, Data governance, and Privacy Protection. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, and offers its solutions and expertise to visionary enterprises worldwide.

Learn more about Eva and Enterprise-Class Conversational AI solutions from Openstream.ai® at https://openstream.ai

