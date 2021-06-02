OpenTable and UrVenue Partner to Launch a Unified Solution for Booking Resort Experiences

Through this partnership, guests can reserve restaurants, clubs, attractions, pools, recreation and more through a central, seamless booking experience, with one integrated shopping cart. For resorts and venues, this solution offers new opportunities for upselling, cross-selling, packaging and bundling experiences.

"Our solutions are made for resorts to simplify and create easy booking processes. We've surveyed travelers and our data has shown they would book multiple activities if resorts had a singular shopping cart experience," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. "Our goal is to fix the broken booking journey that many travelers face, and this partnership is just the beginning."

"Now booking a restaurant independently of everything else a resort has to offer is a thing of the past," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "We are excited to partner with UrVenue to provide a seamless guest booking journey to our vast network of diners - because the pool, nightclub, and brunch the next day should all be reserved together."

The OpenTable and UrVenue Partnership solution includes:

One booking flow for diners enables venues to upsell, cross-sell, package and bundle resort experiences with restaurant reservations in real time

One shopping cart, check out, and transactions for UrVenue resort experiences and OpenTable restaurant reservations

Engaging guest booking experience with interactive 3D venue maps for location-based bookings like individual seats and specific sections, time-based bookings such as restaurant reservations, and duration-based bookings such as rentals

The first industry-leading resorts to utilize the OpenTable and UrVenue partnership solution will be SAHARA Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas, and The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa.

"We've always been frustrated about the multiple systems our guests need to use to book the variety of property experiences we have to offer," said Anthony Olheiser, Vice President of Food & Beverage at SAHARA Las Vegas. "UrVenue's partnership with OpenTable will make it easy for our staff to upsell and cross-sell, and for guests to book, and bundle experiences in a singular transaction, driving guest retention and making for a more expansive and diverse experience at our resort."

For more information on the OpenTable and UrVenue partnership visit: urvenue.com . To see the unified solution for booking resort experiences click here for a short video. More hospitality solutions to be announced this summer as UV Enterprise is launched.

About UrVenue:

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology solution that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer with its advanced booking, ticketing and presale platform built for hospitality venues. Since 2011, UrVenue's scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations including Resorts World Las Vegas, Zouk Group Las Vegas, Circa, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Tao Group, SAHARA Las Vegas, Bagatelle and Okada. For more information, visit urvenue.com . Follow us on social: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram

About OpenTable

OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), powers reservations for the hospitality industry. OpenTable's software seats more than 1 billion people per year and helps more than 60,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.

SOURCE UrVenue

