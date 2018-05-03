OpenTable Data Reveals the Top 25 Cities That Love Mom the Most

"No one brings everyone together at the table like mom does," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at Open Table. "Mother's Day has become the single most popular day for group dining, beating out all other holidays when we typically see diners gathering in large parties. And while love for mom is pervasive in cities across America, the diners in the top 25 definitely make it a point to celebrate the moms in their lives."

According to OpenTable data, among the cities that love moms the most, the South proves it knows a thing or two about showering mom with love. Baton Rouge takes the top prize, while Charlotte, North Carolina (#3) and Houston (#4) make the top five. Not to be outdone by Southern counterparts, New York City demonstrates it can slow down long enough to make Mother's Day special, securing the number two spot, while the Midwest also claims bragging rights with Indianapolis in fifth place.

The following cities, listed in order, comprise the Top 25 Cities that Celebrate Mother's Day:

Diners can also find more tips and trends regarding Mother's Day on the OpenTable Blog.

Methodology: The list of the 'Top 25 Cities That Celebrate Mother's Day' was based on an algorithm using four variables: the volume of diners seated on Mother's Day; the volume of reservations on Mother's Day; the percent increase in the volume of diners seated on Mother's Day compared to an average Sunday; and the percent increase in the volume of reservations on Mother's day compared to an average Sunday. All qualifying cities have a minimum of 50 restaurants on OpenTable.

