OpenTable Launches Inaugural U.S. Restaurant Ambassador Council

News provided byOpenTable, Inc.
Apr 28, 2026, 12:00 ET
Hospitality leaders across the U.S. will share real-world expertise and frontline insights to help inform strategy and innovation alongside OpenTable's Advisory Board
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable today announced the launch of its U.S. Restaurant Ambassador Council, a thoughtfully selected group of chefs, operators, and hospitality leaders who will provide real-world insights, ensuring the company's roadmap is rooted in the challenges and opportunities most critical to restaurants. The 2026 cohort brings together 20 hospitality pros across 17 cities, representing a diverse cross-section of the industry, from established culinary capitals to rising regions.
Built on OpenTable's deep-rooted relationships with restaurants and its commitment to serving them, the Ambassador Council introduces a new level of partnership to bring industry leaders into ongoing conversations with the business. Council members will meet with OpenTable's executive team to discuss industry trends and happenings, exchange feedback on OpenTable's products and priorities, and help shape short and long-term initiatives that directly impact restaurants and diners.
The Ambassador Council complements OpenTable's U.S. Advisory Board, a group of industry titans dedicated to helping advance the company's mission of serving restaurants. Together, the Advisory Board and Ambassador Council ensure OpenTable's strategy is informed by a mix of leaders living and breathing the hospitality industry in various ways.
"Restaurants are at the center of everything we do at OpenTable, and our Ambassador Council creates a new two-way connection to ensure they are seen and heard as both the company and the industry rapidly evolve," said Amy Wei, Chief Operating Officer for OpenTable. "This inaugural cohort formalizes strong relationships we've built over the years – each member represents some of the most passionate and innovative leaders in hospitality, and we're honored to partner with them as we help shape the future of dining together."
"Participating in the OpenTable Ambassador Council is a truly wonderful opportunity to learn, share, and be inspired," said Elizabeth DePalmer, Managing Partner & Business Director for Atomic Workshop. "With the many issues currently facing the restaurant industry, spending time with hospitality thought leaders from around the country will be incredibly valuable."
Meet the 2026 OpenTable Ambassador Council (A-Z):
- Effie Richardson, Managing Director & Co-Proprietor, Dakar NOLA (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Ann Kim, Chef & Owner, Pizzeria Lola & Hello Pizza (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
- Ashley Christensen, Chef & Proprietor, Poole's Diner, Death & Taxes (Raleigh, North Carolina)
- Biplaw Rai, Owner, Comfort Kitchen, Ama at The Atlas, Foxglove Terrace (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Caroline Styne, Co-Owner & Wine Director, Lucques Hospitality Group (Los Angeles, California)
- Earl Ninsom, Chef, Founder & Co-Owner, Langbaan, EEM, Yaowarat, Hat Yai, OK Chicken, and others, (Portland, Oregon)
- Elizabeth DePalmer, Managing Partner & Business Director, Atomic Workshop: State Bird, The Progress, The Anchovy Bar (San Francisco, California)
- Erin Pommer, Director of Brand, Frasca Hospitality Group (Denver, Colorado)
- Jihan Lee, Chef & Partner, Nami Nori, (New York, New York)
- Joe Frillman, Executive Chef & Owner, Daisies, The Radicle (Chicago, Illinois)
- Jordan Rubin, Chef & Owner, Mr. Tuna, Ladyfish (Portland, Maine)
- June Rodil, CEO & Partner Goodnight Hospitality: Montrose Cheese & Wine, Rosie Cannonball, MARCH, The Marigold Club (Houston, Texas)
- Kevin Tien, Chef & Owner, Moon Rabbit (Washington, D.C.)
- Michael Ridard, Partner & Chief Sales Officer, Riviera Dining Group (Miami, Florida)
- Rachel Kornafel, Chief Brand Officer, Union Square Hospitality Group (New York, New York)
- Ryan Bailey, Co-Founder, DOO & Sommelier, Like Water Hospitality: Kato (Los Angeles)
- Ryan Pernice, Owner & Operator, R.O. Hospitality: Table & Main, Osteria Mattone (Atlanta, GA)
- Serigne Mbaye, Executive Chef & Owner, Dakar NOLA (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Vinnie Cimino, Chef-Owner, Cordelia, Rosy (Cleveland, Ohio)
- Zach Dorman, Director of Events and Partnerships - SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)
For more information about the council and its members visit opentable.com/restaurant-solutions/ambassador-council/
About OpenTable
OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.
SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.
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