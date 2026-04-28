OpenTable Launches Inaugural U.S. Restaurant Ambassador Council

Hospitality leaders across the U.S. will share real-world expertise and frontline insights to help inform strategy and innovation alongside OpenTable's Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable today announced the launch of its U.S. Restaurant Ambassador Council, a thoughtfully selected group of chefs, operators, and hospitality leaders who will provide real-world insights, ensuring the company's roadmap is rooted in the challenges and opportunities most critical to restaurants. The 2026 cohort brings together 20 hospitality pros across 17 cities, representing a diverse cross-section of the industry, from established culinary capitals to rising regions.

Built on OpenTable's deep-rooted relationships with restaurants and its commitment to serving them, the Ambassador Council introduces a new level of partnership to bring industry leaders into ongoing conversations with the business. Council members will meet with OpenTable's executive team to discuss industry trends and happenings, exchange feedback on OpenTable's products and priorities, and help shape short and long-term initiatives that directly impact restaurants and diners.

The Ambassador Council complements OpenTable's U.S. Advisory Board, a group of industry titans dedicated to helping advance the company's mission of serving restaurants. Together, the Advisory Board and Ambassador Council ensure OpenTable's strategy is informed by a mix of leaders living and breathing the hospitality industry in various ways.

"Restaurants are at the center of everything we do at OpenTable, and our Ambassador Council creates a new two-way connection to ensure they are seen and heard as both the company and the industry rapidly evolve," said Amy Wei, Chief Operating Officer for OpenTable. "This inaugural cohort formalizes strong relationships we've built over the years – each member represents some of the most passionate and innovative leaders in hospitality, and we're honored to partner with them as we help shape the future of dining together."

"Participating in the OpenTable Ambassador Council is a truly wonderful opportunity to learn, share, and be inspired," said Elizabeth DePalmer, Managing Partner & Business Director for Atomic Workshop. "With the many issues currently facing the restaurant industry, spending time with hospitality thought leaders from around the country will be incredibly valuable."

Meet the 2026 OpenTable Ambassador Council (A-Z):

For more information about the council and its members visit opentable.com/restaurant-solutions/ambassador-council/

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.