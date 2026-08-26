OpenTable Launches Its Largest Suite of New and Updated Product Features for Restaurants

More than 20 new and enhanced product features – many powered by AI and automation – help restaurants attract diners, work smarter and connect the technology they use every day

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, today announced its largest suite of new and updated product features for restaurants, many powered by AI and automation. From table automations and AI-powered search distribution to natural-language reporting, this rollout gives OpenTable restaurant partners a more complete and connected operating system to help uplevel their business.

The launch focuses on three priorities for restaurants: driving valuable demand, turning insights into action and connecting to the systems they use every day. The new features and enhancements are designed to reduce manual work, create more opportunities to fill seats and give restaurant teams more time to focus on delivering a memorable dining experience.

"Restaurants are under pressure to do more with less, and their technology needs to solve real problems quickly," said Sagar Mehta, Chief Technology Officer at OpenTable. "We've developed these tools by listening directly to our restaurant partners and building what they've asked for. We're applying AI and automation where they can make the biggest difference – driving demand, unlocking revenue and helping teams deliver more personalized hospitality without adding more complexity. When the right systems work together, restaurants get something invaluable in return: more time to focus on their guests."

The Right Demand: Nothing is More Expensive Than an Empty Seat for a Restaurant



Diners are searching for restaurants in new ways, with AI-driven discovery growing rapidly. Yet, many restaurants struggle to become visible on these new platforms. Restaurants also need better ways of managing their books and optimizing to fill seats based on demand. OpenTable is bridging that gap, helping operators fill seats without adding hours of manual administrative work.

New integrations with some of the most widely used LLMs: OpenTable has partnerships and integrations with leading AI services and search platforms, including Google (Search, Maps and Gemini), ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot and Perplexity, as well as Amazon's Alexa+ AI assistant, helping restaurants show up where diners are already searching. This year on OpenTable, LLM integrations drove 17x more seated diners year-over-year , bringing in new diners including those who spent on average 20% more compared to other channels.*

OpenTable has partnerships and integrations with leading AI services and search platforms, including Google (Search, Maps and Gemini), ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot and Perplexity, as well as Amazon's Alexa+ AI assistant, helping restaurants show up where diners are already searching. This year on OpenTable, , bringing in new diners including those who spent on average 20% more compared to other channels.* Get discovered through OpenTable's AI chat: OpenTable's AI Concierge helps diners discover restaurants through natural conversations—the way they'd ask a friend. With 500,000+ monthly active global users, AI Concierge gives restaurants another way to reach diners as they decide where to book.*

OpenTable's AI Concierge helps diners discover restaurants through natural conversations—the way they'd ask a friend. With 500,000+ monthly active global users, AI Concierge gives restaurants another way to reach diners as they decide where to book.* Help drive demand with richer, automated profiles: AI-generated restaurant profiles help bring dining rooms and event spaces to life using information from restaurant websites and details operators provide – saving operator time and helping diners choose restaurants with confidence.

The Right Intelligence: From Data to Action

OpenTable is making it easier than ever for restaurant teams to put their data to work, giving operators instant answers, deeper guest insights, and actionable ways to unlock hidden revenue on the floor.

Natural language reporting (in testing): With Conversational Reporting, restaurants can ask questions about their data in conversational language and get instant, actionable answers — no dashboards, no exports, no analyst required. For operators who are already stretched thin, the information they need to make better decisions is a question away: operators will be able to ask questions like "Which locations in my group have the largest increase in covers?"

With Conversational Reporting, restaurants can ask questions about their data in conversational language and get instant, actionable answers — no dashboards, no exports, no analyst required. For operators who are already stretched thin, the information they need to make better decisions is a question away: operators will be able to ask questions like Table adjustments based on live demand: OpenTable's new Table Automations tool automatically adjusts table minimums based on live demand. Since its test phase, there have been over 2 million automations completed, with an initial test saving operators 4.5 hours per month on average.*

OpenTable's new Table Automations tool automatically adjusts table minimums based on live demand. Since its test phase, there have been over Better insights = better hospitality: New enhancements to OpenTable's Guest Relationship Management tools (GRM) provide 10x more guest details than a standard guestbook to power personalized hospitality.** This includes features like Group Guest Visit History, which equips staff with cross-location guest profile insights to recognize first-time visitors to new locations like regulars.

New enhancements to OpenTable's Guest Relationship Management tools (GRM) to power personalized hospitality.** This includes features like Group Guest Visit History, which equips staff with cross-location guest profile insights to recognize first-time visitors to new locations like regulars. Uncovering opportunity in the book: Turn Times and Availability Insights show where operators are losing bookable hours and inventory – and how to get them back. In testing, operators reported gaining back, on average, 39 minutes of reservable time per shift.*

The Right Connections: A Tech Stack that Works Together

OpenTable is also expanding its integrations so that restaurants can connect reservation and guest data to the technology they already use.

Partner integrations and open connectivity: OpenTable's ecosystem includes more than 200 partners across discovery, demand generation and restaurant operations. This year, OpenTable's POS partner adoptions increased 40% year-over-year.*

OpenTable's ecosystem includes more than 200 partners across discovery, demand generation and restaurant operations. This year, OpenTable's POS partner adoptions increased 40% year-over-year.* More voice AI integrations than any Table Management System (TMS): OpenTable has more than 20 voice AI partners globally to ensure there's tech that fits each restaurant's unique needs, booking guests without pulling host stand staff away from the floor or after operating hours.*** To date, OpenTable has seated 3 million diners across its voice AI partners, an increase of 270% in 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.*

"As an independent hospitality group, we're mindful about adding to our tech stack – we want to be sure we're using the full capabilities, or the ROI just isn't there, and getting the team on board takes time," said Erin Pommer, Director of Brand for Frasca Hospitality Group. "So we're not likely to bring on something that doesn't integrate with our current systems. OpenTable's ability to work with nearly every system we use is a huge plus: it brings our data together in one place instead of us hunting for it across different tabs and windows."

For the full suite of new products and enhancements, visit opentable.com/restaurant-solutions/product-innovation/

*Based on internal OpenTable data. Individual citations here.

**Compared to OpenTable Core guestbooks.

***Based on publicly available data as of July 2026.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 70,000 restaurants worldwide fill 2 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.