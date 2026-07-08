OpenTable Introduces Gold Tables, Turning Diner Loyalty Into Access at Coveted Restaurants

New loyalty benefit in the U.S. gives diners with Gold status access to a curated selection of hard-to-book tables while helping restaurants connect with high-value guests

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, today announced Gold Tables, a new OpenTable loyalty benefit that gives diners with Gold status access to tables at participating in-demand restaurants while helping restaurants reach highly engaged guests.

Through the recently relaunched OpenTable Regulars loyalty program, diners unlock Gold status after completing six OpenTable reservations within 12 months. At launch, Gold Tables includes more than 500 participating restaurants across more than 50 cities nationwide, spanning major dining destinations including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C. Participating restaurants at launch include sought-after destinations such as Soothr in New York City, Elena's in San Francisco, Saffy's in Los Angeles, Fiorella in Philadelphia and Esme in Chicago, with new restaurants added regularly.

"Gold Tables rewards our most loyal diners with something increasingly valuable: real access to sought-after restaurants, and it only takes six reservations a year," said John Tsou, SVP of Growth for OpenTable. "For diners, that means a simple path to tables that may be hard to get. For restaurants, it means deeper relationships with the guests who keep coming back. We're thrilled to bring this benefit to OpenTable Regulars, with more to come."

Gold Tables builds on OpenTable's continued investment in diner loyalty at a time when access to sought-after reservations in select cities has become increasingly competitive. Rather than rewarding engagement with discounts or points alone, Gold Tables gives members access to coveted tables while helping restaurants connect with some of OpenTable's most valuable guests: globally, diners with Gold status typically dine out five times as often, spend more, no-show 50% less frequently, and leave three times as many reviews compared to non-Gold diners.*

"At Nami Nori, we prioritize building lasting relationships with great guests," said Jihan Lee, Chef Partner and Co-Founder of Launchpad Hospitality (Nami Nori). "Gold Tables helps connect us with people who love dining out and return to the restaurant often. For restaurateurs like myself, it also means having our restaurant on a marketplace geared toward high-intent, highly valuable diners."

Additional Benefits of OpenTable Gold in the U.S.:

Priority Notify Me: Diners with Gold status who activate OpenTable's Notify Me feature will be alerted to last-minute restaurant openings earlier than other diners.

Diners with Gold status who activate OpenTable's Notify Me feature will be alerted to last-minute restaurant openings earlier than other diners. Uber One Membership: Six months of Uber One membership for free (offer excludes current Uber One members). Enjoy Uber One credits on eligible Uber rides, $0 Delivery Fee on Uber Eats orders, and more.

"A reservation is never just a reservation; it's the beginning of a relationship," said June Rodil, CEO & Partner of Goodnight Hospitality. "Gold Tables gives restaurants like The Marigold Club a meaningful way to connect with diners who are intentional about where they spend their time, celebrate their milestones, and build their dining rituals. For restaurateurs, that kind of connection is incredibly valuable because it helps bring the right guests into the right rooms and gives us the chance to turn a first visit into something lasting."

Visit the Gold Tables page at opentable.com/gold-tables-dining-program. OpenTable Rewards members can track their status and points balance and access Gold Tables through OpenTable's rewards hub: www.opentable.com/rewards.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

*Methodology: Based on OpenTable global booking and review data from the last 12 months ending June 23, 2026.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.