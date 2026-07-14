Book the Restaurant, Then the Room: OpenTable Reveals the 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America

New data shows restaurants are influencing where travelers go, where they stay and how they plan, with 61% of Americans having chosen a destination because of its food or restaurant scene

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable today revealed its 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America, as new consumer research and dining data show that hotel restaurants are playing a bigger role in how Americans plan their travel, where to stay, and where to eat. Timed to the launch of its latest top dining list, OpenTable is also unveiling an evolution to Concierge, its AI-powered dining assistant, now available directly on the OpenTable homepage to power restaurant discovery and booking.

OpenTable's latest dining insights show that hotel restaurants are playing a bigger role in how people plan where to go, where to stay and what to book before they arrive. 61% of Americans have chosen a destination because of its food or restaurant scene, and among respondents planning to travel this summer, 60% have booked a hotel specifically because of its restaurant.1

That momentum is showing up in reservations. OpenTable data shows hotel restaurant dining by travelers this year is up 13% year-over-year and up 7% across all diners.2 To help diners decide where to book next, OpenTable revealed the 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America, a guide to the hotel dining rooms worth planning around.3

"Restaurants aren't just an itinerary line item anymore, they're the anchor. Our research backs this up, as half of Americans have booked a hotel specifically because of its restaurant,"1 said Matt Davis, Head of North America Hotels at OpenTable. "This year's Top 100 list spotlights the hotel hotspots worth traveling for, and with our AI Concierge helping diners get instant answers to their culinary questions, OpenTable is making it even easier to turn inspiration into a seat at the table."

OpenTable's 2026 Travel and Dining Trends:

No Room Key Required: Hotel restaurants are no longer just for overnight guests. 92% of respondents have dined at a hotel restaurant when they were not staying at the hotel, showing how these dining rooms are becoming destinations for travelers and locals alike. 1

Hotel restaurants are no longer just for overnight guests. 92% of respondents have dined at a hotel restaurant when they were not staying at the hotel, showing how these dining rooms are becoming destinations for travelers and locals alike. Reservations Are Driving the Itinerary: Younger travelers are planning where to eat before they arrive. 88% of Gen Z plan restaurant reservations ahead of time, with 46% thinking about reservations at the same time as booking their hotel. 1

Younger travelers are planning where to eat before they arrive. 88% of Gen Z plan restaurant reservations ahead of time, with 46% thinking about reservations at the same time as booking their hotel. Table for One, Away from Home: Solo dining is finding a natural home in hotel restaurants and bars. OpenTable data shows parties of one by travelers are up 30% year-over-year to date 2 , while 71% of respondents would consider dining solo at a hotel restaurant or bar in the future. 1

Solo dining is finding a natural home in hotel restaurants and bars. OpenTable data shows parties of one by travelers are up 30% year-over-year to date , while 71% of respondents would consider dining solo at a hotel restaurant or bar in the future. The Dining Concierge Goes Digital: Travelers want easier and convenient ways to find the right restaurant for every trip. 51% of respondents say they plan to use AI tools to help discover and book restaurant reservations while traveling this year, rising to 65% among Gen Z and 60% among Millennials. 1

Travelers want easier and convenient ways to find the right restaurant for every trip. 51% of respondents say they plan to use AI tools to help discover and book restaurant reservations while traveling this year, rising to 65% among Gen Z and 60% among Millennials. Digital Inspiration, Real-World Connection: Social media may help shape the dining experience, but travelers still want to be present once they arrive. While 58% of respondents say social media enhances dining, nearly three-quarters (71%) make a point to reduce their screen time while traveling to focus on in-person connection.1

"A great hotel restaurant immerses guests in the local culture, telling the story of a destination through its seasons, local ingredients and customs. Guests want to truly experience a city or a place through their stay. At SingleThread, we embrace the philosophy of Ichigo ichie - 'one chance and one encounter' - ensuring that no matter how many times a guest returns, they always experience a unique moment in time," said Kyle Connaughton, Chef-Owner of SingleThread Farm | Restaurant | Inn. "Guests are also embracing being present in the moment; more than ever, we notice that guests deeply value the opportunity to step away from screens and the busy, modern world to connect with both the land and each other."

OpenTable Launches Update to AI-Powered Dining Assistant

Nearly half of Americans (48%) say they spend more time researching where to eat and drink than any other part of a trip.1 Against that backdrop, OpenTable's updated Concierge tool can now help diners compare options and move from inspiration to booking more quickly.

Diners can describe exactly what they are looking for using natural language, from a spot locals love to the perfect date night nearby, and Concierge will surface options across OpenTable's global network of more than 65,000 restaurants, powered by verified reviews, menus and real-time availability.

The 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America

For travelers looking to make dining part of the destination, the 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America3 offers a guide to the restaurants worth adding to the itinerary - whether they are booking a summer getaway, planning a staycation or looking for a hotel dining room locals love.

To explore the full list, city-specific guides and understand flight and hotel pricing with the help of KAYAK, visit OpenTable's top hotel restaurant hub at: opentable.com/c/top-restaurants/top-100-hotel/.

The 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse (Hotel 43) - Boise, ID

Illinois

Kentucky

Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse (Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection) - Louisville, KY

Louisiana

Compère Lapin (Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery) - New Orleans, LA

Jack Rose (Pontchartrain Hotel) - New Orleans, LA

Massachusetts

Maryland

Ammoora (Ritz-Carlton Residences, Baltimore) - Baltimore, MD

Bygone (Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore) - Baltimore, MD

Maine

North Carolina

New Jersey

Il Mulino New York (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ) - Atlantic City, NJ

Nevada

New York

Pennsylvania

Jean-Georges Philadelphia (Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia) - Philadelphia, PA

SkyHigh (Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia) - Philadelphia, PA

Vernick Fish (Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia) - Philadelphia, PA

Puerto Rico

Levant by Chef Michael White (La Concha Resort) - San Juan, PR

South Carolina

Texas

Washington, D.C.

Bourbon Steak (Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.) - Washington D.C.

1 Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1500 US residents who have dined in a restaurant located in a hotel within the last 5 years or less, and major cities weighted at 200. Fieldwork was carried out between May 28th, 2026 and June 2nd, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality.

2 OpenTable Dining Data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all active hotel restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the US from January 1, 2026 - April 19, 2026, and compared it to the same time period the year prior.

3 The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America: The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2026 list is generated from over 10,000,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from May 1, 2025 - April 30, 2026. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.