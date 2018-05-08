OpenTable Reveals 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018

From California cool brunch spots that embrace the outdoors including The Ivy in West Hollywood and Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu, to chic New York dining destinations including ABC Kitchen and Sadelle's in New York City, the complete list features winning restaurants in 24 states and Washington, D.C. California comes out on top with 19 winning restaurants, followed by New York with 15, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania with nine a piece, and Illinois claiming eight.

"Mother's Day is the single busiest day of the year for group dining," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. "With family-friendly dining times and inventive menus, a celebratory brunch at any of this year's winning restaurants makes honoring the mom in your life easy -- and delicious."

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 45,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "great for brunch" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/m/best-brunch-restaurants-in-america-2018/.

100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018

