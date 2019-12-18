OpenText and Lastline Enhance Analysis of Advanced Malware.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline ®, the leader in AI-powered network detection and response, today announced a Technology Alliance Partnership with OpenText™ , a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM). Through this partnership, OpenText will integrate network visibility and advanced malware analysis solutions from Lastline directly into OpenTextTM Dynamic Analysis for EnCaseTM Endpoint Security .

"Today's SOC analysts are overwhelmed with the increasing number of alerts and sheer volume of information they need to process in a given day," said Greg Enriquez, chief revenue officer at Lastline. "This partnership will equip security teams with enhanced visibility into advanced unknown threats so they can act accordingly to quickly remediate and reduce dwell time."

OpenText Dynamic Analysis for EnCase Endpoint Security, gives security teams the ability to submit files and processes into a safe virtual environment to observe malware actions without real-world implications or compromise. Analysis of the results can provide context to zero-day threats, can be used to generate IOC scans, and will help to create real-time anomaly detection scans.

"To provide our customers with an information advantage, we must first help them keep data secure without impacting productivity. The global enterprises we work with are prime targets for advanced threats," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Chief Product Officer. "Partnering with Lastline to integrate Deep Content Inspection into EnCase, we can help security teams better understand advanced threats to eliminate them more quickly."

Lastline Deep Content Inspection goes beyond the conventional malware analysis used in most firewalls, UTM systems, IPS systems, and antivirus software. It evaluates malwares interaction with the operating system, but also each instruction executed within the CPU. This ensures 100% visibility into malware's actions, detecting even the most evasive code.

OpenText EnCase Endpoint Security provides enterprises 360-degree visibility across all endpoints for proactive discovery of sensitive data, identification and remediation of threats, and discreet, forensically-sound data collection and investigation. It provides the deepest level of endpoint visibility to detect anomalous user and system activity, provides threat validation and intelligence, and enables forensic-grade incident response.

With this partnership, Lastline will help OpenText customers quickly and efficiently inspect and respond to advanced malware attacks without increasing the workload on security operations staff. Lastline also helps eliminate false positives so security teams can focus on threats that matter most.

For more information on OpenText Dynamic Analysis for EnCase Endpoint Security, visit https://www.lastline.com/solutions/network-defender/ or https://www.opentext.com/info/fearless-response-with-opentext-encase .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com .

About Lastline

Lastline's Network Detection and Response platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats, on premises or in the cloud. The company's software protects network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

