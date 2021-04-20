OpenText Announces 2021 Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Report

Data demonstrates 34.4% YoY increase in overall phishing activity with massive spikes during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic

WATERLOO, ON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the release of the 2021 Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Report. Webroot's unparalleled sixth generation machine learning security platform provides unique data insights into the timing, tactics and technologies that threat actors used over the past year.

Phishing activity increased significantly in the first few months of 2020, taking advantage of pandemic-induced product shortages and increased usage of streaming services. For the first time, eBay topped the list of brands most targeted for impersonations, with 31.1% of all phishing attacks in the month of February impersonating eBay. In March, phishing activity surged among streaming services YouTube (3,064%), Netflix (525%) and Twitch (337%).

"Gathered from over 285 million real-world endpoints and sensors, and leveraging the extensive BrightCloud network of industry-leading partners, this year's Threat Report clearly shows how cybercriminals are willing and able to evolve their tactics to exploit collective human interest and current events," said Prentiss Donohue, Executive Vice President, SMB/C Sales, OpenText. "The findings underscore the need for users and businesses of all sizes to enact a multi-layered approach to data security and protection given the persistent creativity of cybercriminals."

Download the full 2021 Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Report here.

Notable Report Findings:

Phishing:

Attacks increased 510% from January to February alone



The top five phishing targets of the year were eBay, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Google



By the end of 2020, 54% of phishing sites used HTTPs. Use of HTTPS varies considerably based on the industry being targeted and is most heavily used when spoofing cryptocurrency exchanges (70% of the time), ISPs (65%), and gaming (62%)

Malware

86.1% of malware is unique to a single PC



83% of Windows® malware hides in one of four locations. One of which, %appdata%, saw the infection rate jump 59.2% YoY



Consumer devices saw twice as many malware infections when compared to business devices

Infection Rates by Country and Industry

At 2.3%, Japan had the lowest PC infection rate per region, followed by the United Kingdom (2.7%), Australasia (3.2%) and North America (3.7%)

In Europe , home devices were more than three times as likely to encounter an infection as business devices (17.4% versus 5.3%)

Based on reported data, Health Care and Social Assistance (down 41.4% from the YoY average) led in terms of industries with the lowest infection rates, while the highest industry infection rates were seen by Wholesale Trade, Mining/Oil/Gas and Manufacturing

Mobile and Android

Of the total threats detected on Android™ devices in 2020, Trojans and malware accounted for 95.9%, an increase from 92.2% in 2019



Outdated operating systems accounted for nearly 90% of Android infections



Malware for Android-based IoT devices is increasing, underscoring the importance of securing all Android devices beyond just smartphones and tablets

Methodology:

The threat intelligence, trends and details presented in the 2021 Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Report are based on data continuously and automatically captured by the Webroot® Platform, which is the proprietary machine learning-based architecture that powers all Webroot protection and BrightCloud® services. This data comes from over 285 million real-world endpoints and sensors, specialized third-party databases, and intelligence from end users protected by our leading technology partners like Cisco, Citrix, F5 Networks and more. Our advanced threat research team analyzes and interprets the data using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence.

