OpenText Announces Availability of Two New Cloud Offerings for SAP® Solutions

OpenText Extended ECM for SAP Solutions, Cloud Edition (offered by SAP as SAP Extended Enterprise Content Management by OpenText, cloud edition) helps businesses to unlock the value of information and improve business processes by extending content services to SAP solutions and other leading business applications. The new cloud-based offering enables a frictionless exchange of information between internal and external users, helping ensure compliance with enterprise, national and international regulations. OpenText Extended ECM for SAP Solutions, Cloud Edition is the first solution to provide digital content management as a service across SAP applications.

OpenText Archive Center for SAP Solutions, Cloud Edition (sold by SAP as SAP Archiving and Document Access by OpenText, cloud edition) is a new public cloud platform to address the exponential growth of content and data related to core processes running in SAP software. The solution helps accelerate the conversion to SAP S/4HANA® by reducing data volumes and streamlining data and content related processes.

"As the pace of innovation has increased, organizations running traditional on-premises applications have needed to address numerous issues around complexity, data and information management, collaboration and regulatory compliance," said Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chair, CEO and CTO, OpenText. "These new offerings simplify the process for organizations looking to re-platform their SAP solutions and move to the cloud, creating a scalable foundation to manage, and gain insight from, the exponential growth of content and data."

Customers will benefit from:

Data sovereignty with tenant segregation, encryption and storage in regional data centers

Reduced IT infrastructure complexity, resource consumption and costs

Reduced operational and legal risk with information governance and compliance

Higher process efficiency with digital-content-driven business processes

Fast and simplified transition to new SAP cloud platforms allowing cloud-to-cloud connectivity

"These latest solutions join other cloud-enabled offerings – including SAP Hybris® Digital Asset Management Cloud by OpenText and SAP SuccessFactors® Extended Enterprise Content Management by OpenText – to support our customers in their digital transformation efforts," said Barrenechea. "The OpenText Cloud Suite for SAP solutions helps assure that organizations can securely manage data and documents in the cloud, whilst integrating with transactions and processes running in SAP software."

OpenText's cloud-enabled suite of solutions provide controlled and automated content management capabilities allowing organizations to reduce manual processes, simplify compliance with data protection regulations, and provide meaningful business insight. All elements of an organization's enterprise information – unstructured content and structured SAP data – is available in the context of key business processes, at any point in time, on any device.

OpenText Suite for SAP solutions is designed to enable end-to-end business value. The solutions easily integrate with the existing business architecture running SAP software.

For more information on the SAP and OpenText partnership, click here.

Availability

Both OpenText Extended ECM, Cloud Edition (sold by SAP as SAP Extended Enterprise Content Management by OpenText, cloud edition) and OpenText Archive Center for SAP Solutions, Cloud Edition (sold by SAP as SAP Archiving and Document Access by OpenText, cloud edition) are available immediately.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2018 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Hybris and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

