OpenText Announces Customer of the Year Award Winners

Winning customers honored during Opentext Enterprise World

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced the winners of the 2019 OpenText Elite™ Customer of the Year Awards.

The OpenText Elite Customer Awards, presented annually at OpenText Enterprise World, recognize organizations that have delivered innovative solutions to accelerate business processes, transform information management, maximize data and digital insights, and simplify supply chain challenges.

OpenText Elite Customer Awards 2019

"OpenText is honored to recognize our customers who are leading their industries in digital transformation with OpenText solutions," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Elite Customer Award winners are creating lasting change with new business models with Enterprise Information Management. Congratulations to all our 2019 Customer Award winners."

The 2019 OpenText Elite™ Award winners are:

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company LLC and Coca-Cola European Partners

Philips Radiation Oncology

U.S. Healthcare leader

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Barclays

Snohomish County Public Utilities District

FedEx Logistics

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Switch

Royal Bank of Canada

Patricia Nagle, OpenText SVP & CMO commented, "It's a privilege to thank our outstanding customers for the time and effort they commit to our mutual achievements. The insights and feedback we get from customers during Enterprise World is invaluable and helps shape the direction for our growth and innovation all year."

For more information on the OpenText Elite™ Program visit: https://www.opentext.com/customer-stories/elite

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

