OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Waterloo, Ontario was approved, including the election of the eleven nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 2, 2019. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 213,540,409 common shares representing 79.09% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Thomas Jenkins 194,851,653 93.46% 13,627,996 6.54% Mark J. Barrenechea 202,374,446 97.07% 6,105,203 2.93% Randy Fowlie 201,313,075 96.56% 7,166,574 3.44% David Fraser 203,971,863 97.84% 4,507,786 2.16% Gail E. Hamilton 202,788,532 97.27% 5,691,117 2.73% Stephen J. Sadler 201,994,641 96.89% 6,485,008 3.11% Harmit Singh 208,400,210 99.96% 79,439 0.04% Michael Slaunwhite 197,716,269 94.84% 10,763,380 5.16% Katharine B. Stevenson 201,980,982 96.88% 6,498,667 3.12% Carl Jürgen Tinggren 204,416,500 98.05% 4,063,149 1.95% Deborah Weinstein 190,686,802 91.47% 17,792,847 8.53%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which was filed on September 4, 2019.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Copyright ©2019 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OTEX-F

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

https://www.opentext.com

