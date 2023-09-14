OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 3, 2023 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,014,024 common shares representing 81.50% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes For

Votes Against P. Thomas Jenkins 195,700,281 89.58 %

22,773,559 10.42 % Mark J. Barrenechea 211,517,039 96.82 %

6,956,801 3.18 % Randy Fowlie 191,898,709 87.84 %

26,575,130 12.16 % David Fraser 193,710,683 88.67 %

24,763,157 11.33 % Gail E. Hamilton 150,658,728 68.96 %

67,813,324 31.04 % Robert Hau 217,045,162 99.35 %

1,428,678 0.65 % Ann M. Powell 146,732,480 67.16 %

71,739,571 32.84 % Stephen J. Sadler 204,429,679 93.57 %

14,044,161 6.43 % Michael Slaunwhite 141,210,211 64.64 %

77,261,838 35.36 % Katharine B. Stevenson 208,988,629 95.66 %

9,485,213 4.34 % Deborah Weinstein 144,392,728 66.09 %

74,079,323 33.91 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which were filed on September 14, 2023.

