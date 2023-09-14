OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

News provided by

Open Text Corporation

14 Sep, 2023, 16:01 ET

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 3, 2023 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,014,024 common shares representing 81.50% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Votes For

Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins

195,700,281

89.58 %

22,773,559

10.42 %

Mark J. Barrenechea

211,517,039

96.82 %

6,956,801

3.18 %

Randy Fowlie

191,898,709

87.84 %

26,575,130

12.16 %

David Fraser

193,710,683

88.67 %

24,763,157

11.33 %

Gail E. Hamilton

150,658,728

68.96 %

67,813,324

31.04 %

Robert Hau

217,045,162

99.35 %

1,428,678

0.65 %

Ann M. Powell

146,732,480

67.16 %

71,739,571

32.84 %

Stephen J. Sadler

204,429,679

93.57 %

14,044,161

6.43 %

Michael Slaunwhite

141,210,211

64.64 %

77,261,838

35.36 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

208,988,629

95.66 %

9,485,213

4.34 %

Deborah Weinstein

144,392,728

66.09 %

74,079,323

33.91 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which were filed on September 14, 2023.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX - F

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

