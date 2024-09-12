OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were re-elected by shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,529,725 common shares of the Company representing 82.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, the following nominees were elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes For

Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins 206,137,984 94.24 % 12,605,255 5.76 % Mark J. Barrenechea 211,660,325 96.76 % 7,082,913 3.24 % Randy Fowlie 203,860,433 93.20 % 14,882,806 6.80 % David Fraser 186,932,481 85.46 % 31,810,756 14.54 % Robert Hau 218,061,192 99.69 % 682,046 0.31 % Goldy Hyder 209,812,162 95.92 % 8,931,077 4.08 % Annette Rippert 209,849,059 95.93 % 8,894,180 4.07 % Stephen J. Sadler 208,584,252 95.36 % 10,158,988 4.64 % Katharine B. Stevenson 212,679,811 97.23 % 6,063,427 2.77 % Deborah Weinstein 200,491,634 91.66 % 18,251,604 8.34 %

Prior to the Meeting, Ann M. Powell informed the Company of her decision not to stand for election as a director at the Meeting. The Board thanks Ms. Powell for her years of valuable service.

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov), each of which will be filed on or about September 12, 2024.

