OpenText Appoints Kristina Lengyel as Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions

WATERLOO, ON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the appointment of Kristina Lengyel as Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions. In this role she will lead world-wide cloud onboarding and success, professional services and learning services. Ms. Lengyel will report to Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and join OpenText's Executive Leadership Team.

"I am delighted to welcome Kristina Lengyel to OpenText. Throughout her career Kristina has had great success in delivering both cloud and off-cloud customer solutions at high-growth companies," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "The Customer Solutions group will be over 3,000 employees strong and focused on helping our customers gain maximum value from OpenText offerings, both in the cloud and off cloud."

Ms. Lengyel has extensive expertise in leading SaaS transformation as well as cloud and customer solutions at high-growth companies. Most recently, she served as the VP of Global Services at Tableau Software, where she helped enterprise and SMBs transform into data-driven organizations. Ms. Lengyel has also led the Professional Services, Engineering and Learning Services groups at companies including Kronos, Open Solutions and Aspect Software.

"I am excited to join a visionary company like OpenText and look forward to leading the Customer Solutions team," said Kristina Lengyel, EVP Customer Solutions. "By applying our insight-driven operating model, and delivering a high-value customer experience, we will be able to guide organizations on their Information Management journey and accelerate their digital transformation success."

Under Ms. Lengyel's leadership, the Customer Solutions organization will bring together the Cloud and Enterprise Professional Services and Learning Services functions at OpenText. This group will focus on cloud transformation, the accelerated adoption of cloud and services as well as customer solutions and success.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com

