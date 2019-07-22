OpenText Automates Invoicing for Rosneft Deutschland

Oil Refiner Expands Operations with OpenText Business Network

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, Germany's third largest crude oil refiner and a major wholesaler of petroleum products, has deployed OpenText Business Network solutions to help accelerate invoicing automation.

OpenText™ B2B Managed Services and OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance enable Rosneft Deutschland to more quickly onboard and deliver electronic invoices to customers in multiple countries, assisting in compliance with local legal and technical requirements. The solution seamlessly integrates with SAP S/4HANA®, the cloud-based ERP platform Rosneft Deutschland is implementing to digitally transform its core business processes.

"To expand our business, we needed experienced partners such as OpenText to help us redesign technical systems to meet specific requirements, and to connect our refineries and customers with a high degree of automation," said Thomas Titsch, CIO of Rosneft Deutschland. "OpenText streamlined the integration of electronic invoicing with S/4HANA and extended our capabilities in this market."

"An increasing majority of businesses are making the strategic decision to migrate enterprise applications to the cloud to enable process transformation and to better manage data," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president of engineering, OpenText. "Our secure Business Network, which tightly syncs with SAP, is helping Rosneft Deutschland expedite and grow its business by facilitating scalable outbound digital invoicing in the cloud."

With OpenText cloud-based Active Invoices with Compliance, Rosneft Deutschland can now consolidate both structured and unstructured data from across applications to help create accurate and complete invoices. The solution validates information consistency and assists the company to manage digital signatures and archive invoices according to specific regulations.

OpenText hosts Rosneft Deutschland electronic invoicing on OpenText Trading Grid, a leading cloud-based B2B integration platform currently serving more than 800,000 businesses. Rosneft Deutschland suppliers already utilizing Trading Grid can more easily connect to the company's new digital invoicing system. OpenText B2B Managed Services professionals integrate and communicate with customers and manage the invoicing process, reducing time and resources required by Rosneft Deutschland and its customers.

