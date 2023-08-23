OpenText Buys KineMatik

KineMatik provides automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions integrated with OpenText's Content Cloud business

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the addition of automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions to the OpenText Content business through the acquisition of KineMatik.  

Based in Cork, Ireland, KineMatik provides workflow automation, Document Change Control, Project Management and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) solutions built on OpenText's Content Server.

KineMatik works with leading organizations -- in life science, technology, finance, energy and other industries -- to create success in their digital and content services transformation by developing innovative and tailored automation solutions.

"Let me welcome KineMatik customers and employees to OpenText, and we look forward to bringing the KineMatik solution to our entire install base of content management customers," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea.  "KineMatik helps enterprise customers in regulated industries meet the highest standards in business process and project management, a key component in Information Management."

The KineMatik purchase is not material to OpenText financial results.

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions.

