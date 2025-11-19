OpenText Deepens Partnership with Google to Accelerate AI Innovation, Data Security, and Sovereign Cloud Solutions

Expanded collaboration introduces new AI-to-AI solutions, advanced data protection for retailers, and sovereign cloud integration across global regions.

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to deliver transformative solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), data privacy, and sovereign cloud infrastructure. The collaboration combines OpenText's enterprise information management expertise with Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure technologies to help organizations solve complex business challenges with confidence and agility.

Gemini Enterprise: Creating Real-World Impact with AI

OpenText will leverage Google's Gemini models and Vertex AI to drive new AI use cases and deliver a suite of intelligent agents in Gemini Enterprise, empowering customers to tackle high-value business problems in industries such as insurance, financial services, and retail. With Gemini Enterprise, organizations will be able to use AI agents to automate claims processing, enhance fraud detection, drive data compliance, and streamline regulatory reporting—delivering measurable improvements in speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is rooted in co-innovation," said Sandy Ono, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "Together we're unlocking new possibilities for customers to apply AI in secure, scalable, and industry-specific ways that drive real business outcomes."

Elevating Data Security with OpenText Voltage and BigQuery

OpenText is also introducing a new data protection solution for the retail sector, which integrates OpenText's Data Privacy and Protection (Voltage) platform with Google BigQuery. This joint offering delivers advanced encryption and data protection for sensitive data at rest, in transit, and as it feeds AI models—ensuring compliance with evolving privacy regulations.

Sovereign Cloud and AI: Empowering Customers with Control, Choice and Security Across the Globe

To meet the growing importance of data sovereignty, OpenText's Private Cloud offerings now integrate with Google Cloud's Sovereign Cloud solutions. This enables organizations in regulated industries to meet stringent compliance requirements while maintaining control over where and how their data is stored and processed.

"OpenText's commitment to sovereign cloud and sovereign AI is unwavering," said Shannon Bell, EVP & Chief Digital Officer at OpenText. "Together with Google Cloud, we're delivering secure, compliant environments that empower customers to innovate with AI on their terms."

"Google Cloud's approach to digital sovereignty balances innovation with control, choice, and security," said Sam Sebastian, Vice President, North America Regions, Google Cloud. "Through our partnership with OpenText, we're empowering organizations to align their specific business needs, risk profiles, and regulatory requirements."

This partnership underscores OpenText and Google Cloud's shared vision for trusted, secure, and scalable AI and cloud solutions that meet the needs of modern enterprises.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in secure information management for AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText Executive Thought Leadership blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation