OpenText Elevates Knowledge Workers at SAP Sapphire 2024

AI-powered solutions help enterprises add intelligence to information throughout their SAP business processes

WATERLOO, ON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today showcased a powerful suite of SAP custom solutions with generative AI to revolutionize information management within SAP processes. These new enhanced capabilities enable future knowledge workers using SAP to integrate, search, and apply archived information – while controlling long-term cloud costs, reducing risks, meeting industry-specific compliance rules, and improving worker efficiencies.

As organizations look to unlock further value from their SAP investments, OpenText is here to support customers in gaining competitive advantage by elevating their knowledge workers to be more efficient, elevating their IT departments to test and deploy SAP faster, and elevating their customer success agents with easier ways to launch communications off SAP workflow. By adding AI intelligence to processes, organizations can uncover new ways to turbo-charge operational efficiencies – from improving finance, engineering, procurement, HR, supply chain and customer experiences.

"SAP users are often challenged with complex system integrations and the difficulty of managing vast amounts of data efficiently. Additionally, ensuring data security and compliance with regulatory requirements can be particularly demanding within the SAP environment," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "With the latest AI-powered innovations in OpenText's SAP Solution Extensions, customers can now leverage critical business information to boost their SAP cloud-enabled transformation and intelligently prepare for the future. As a longstanding SAP partner, we are committed to continuous innovation to help our thousands of customers reimagine the value of their archived IP that can now be securely surfaced and applied with OpenText."

New OpenText solution features include:

SAP S4Hana and OpenText Cloud: Adopt SAP Archiving and Document Access Core by OpenText -- a feature-rich, SaaS solution to enhance business process governance and drive efficiency in the cloud.

Adopt SAP Archiving and Document Access Core by OpenText -- a feature-rich, SaaS solution to enhance business process governance and drive efficiency in the cloud. OpenText Content Aviator: Leverage intelligent assistants and generative AI capabilities to accelerate productivity of all knowledge workers with OpenText Content solutions including SAP Extended ECM by OpenText, SAP SuccessFactors Extended ECM by OpenText, and OpenText Core Content.

Leverage intelligent assistants and generative AI capabilities to accelerate productivity of all knowledge workers with OpenText Content solutions including SAP Extended ECM by OpenText, SAP SuccessFactors Extended ECM by OpenText, and OpenText Core Content. OpenText Content Integrations: Manage information safely and efficiently across multiple clouds and effectively connect SAP, CRM, and Microsoft Office 365 with SAP Extended ECM by OpenText.

Manage information safely and efficiently across multiple clouds and effectively connect SAP, CRM, and Microsoft Office 365 with SAP Extended ECM by OpenText. OpenText Application Lifecycle Management: For IT departments making the multi-year journey onto SAP Hana, OpenText DevOps Cloud is here to offer the ability to easily test new configurations for your SAP modules and instances, and across the end-to-end workflow.

For IT departments making the multi-year journey onto SAP Hana, OpenText DevOps Cloud is here to offer the ability to easily test new configurations for your SAP modules and instances, and across the end-to-end workflow. OpenText Experience for SAP: Explore how integrated media management and customer communications platforms from OpenText can help SAP knowledge workers drive improved automation and intelligence at scale.

Join OpenText at SAP Sapphire

OpenText experts will host interactive demos, booth talks, and facilitate customer-led sessions to demonstrate how organizations can unleash powerful capabilities with OpenText's SAP Solution Extensions and make information central to key business processes. Join us:

June 3–5, 2024, Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, Florida, US. Visit the OpenText booth #510 – Register here. June 11–13, 2024, Fira de Barcelona – Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain. Visit the OpenText booth # 7.101 – Register here.

Strategy Talk sessions : " How OpenText AI will change the way you use information with SAP S/4HANA " – Orlando : June 4 , 2:30 pm , Theater 16, Session ID: PAR299. More details here. Barcelona: June 13 , 12 pm , Theater 5, Hall 5, Session ID: PAR332. More details here.

: " " – : , , Theater 16, Session ID: PAR299. More details here. Barcelona: , , Theater 5, Hall 5, Session ID: PAR332. More details here. OpenText customer speaker session ( Orlando ): " Using OpenText at Victoria's Secret to transform Real Estate and construction processes " – Discover how the world's largest specialty retailer, Victoria's Secret, with over 1,300 stores in 70 countries, streamlined and optimized its real estate and construction processes using SAP Extended ECM by OpenText to improve collaboration and complex information management requirements. – Orlando : Wednesday, June 5 , 2:30pm , Theater 21, session ID: PAR373.

" " – Discover how the world's largest specialty retailer, Victoria's Secret, with over 1,300 stores in 70 countries, streamlined and optimized its real estate and construction processes using SAP Extended ECM by OpenText to improve collaboration and complex information management requirements. – : , , Theater 21, session ID: PAR373. Book a meeting with an OpenText expert: Use the online scheduling form to meet with an expert to discuss how OpenText's SAP solution suite can support your information management needs. Book here.

Powering intelligent information through SAP partnership

Building on a 30-year partnership with SAP, OpenText is one of the largest SAP Solution Extension partners, serving over 11,000 customers and six million subscribed cloud users in over 120 countries. As a 19-time SAP Pinnacle Award winner, OpenText's SAP Solution Extensions help organizations accelerate the move to the cloud.

Customers adopting RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, leveraging a strategic platform that manages all unstructured data can control long-term costs, reduce risk, enable compliance, and accelerate the time to value. Leveraging AI capabilities, OpenText solutions ensure critical business information related to business processes within SAP technologies is available to power intelligent decision-making across SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors HCM. Businesses using SAP solutions can purchase OpenText's leading technology as an SAP product, having undergone a premium qualification process.

Learn more about the OpenText Suite for SAP.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is The Information Company™. We are the No. 1 information management software and services company in the world. We power and protect information to elevate every person and every organization to gain the information advantage and be their best. OpenText offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for content, business network, digital experience, security, analytics and AI, DevOps, IT operations management, and developer APIs. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), visit www.opentext.com.

