OpenText EnCase Wins 10th Straight SC Magazine Award for Best Forensic Solution

Announced at RSA, the SC Magazine Awards recognize the best solutions, services and professionals working to protect businesses in ever-changing security landscape

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) announced today that OpenText™ EnCase™ was named Best Computer Forensic Solution by SC Magazine for the 10th consecutive year. EnCase solutions have dominated the forensic category since 2010.

"As technology evolves, so do the challenges of digital forensic investigations," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Investigators must cover all devices and operating systems, reach all data and work discreetly and globally, while ensuring a fast, efficient, repeatable and forensically sound investigative process. We are proud that SC Magazine has recognized OpenText EnCase as the leading forensic solution for the past decade."

Since 1997, OpenText EnCase forensic solutions have been built with the investigator in mind. To be honored every year for the last decade by the experts at SC Magazine is a wonderful recognition that no other solution offers the same level of forensic capabilities and flexibility. The OpenText strategy will remain focused on what investigators do best: find evidence and close cases. OpenText is committed to supporting investigators who must cover all devices, operating systems, and reach all data.

Built with the digital investigator in mind, OpenText™ EnCase™ forensic solutions are trusted by law enforcement and corporate investigators and have been proven in courts worldwide. EnCase provides investigators the best solution at every stage of an investigation, from evidence gathering to final reporting. No other solutions offer the same level of forensic capabilities and flexibility.

For more information on digital forensic solutions from OpenText, please visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/products/security/digital-forensics

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

