OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Showcase the Future of Secure Information Management

Mark J. Barrenechea and James Clapper to Headline the Annual Cybersecurity, Digital Investigations, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and eDiscovery Conference

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced a highly compelling line up for OpenText Enfuse 2019 , including keynote presentations from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and James Clapper, Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

"OpenText Enfuse is unparalleled. No other event brings together the latest technology, best practices and leading minds from cybersecurity, law enforcement and corporate investigations, legal discovery and emerging technology," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "As the nation's top intelligence official for seven years, James Clapper witnessed first-hand the impact of technology, cybercrime and the digital revolution. His perspective will help attendees think differently about how they secure and manage their information."

OpenText Enfuse 2019 will bring together leaders in cybersecurity, digital investigations, AI and eDiscovery November 11 – 14 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. OpenText Enfuse is the only conference featuring this blend of technologies, disciplines and knowledge.

Attendees will have access to the latest OpenText updates in information security, eDiscovery, artificial intelligence and forensic investigations. Every year, Enfuse offers hands-on training and labs to ensure participants can continue to update their skills, as well as opportunities to hear and engage with industry experts on the latest trends, best-practices and techniques of the day.

OpenText Enfuse will feature:

More than 100 breakout sessions and hands-on technical labs covering a range of issues including mobility, IoT, information governance, forensics, eDiscovery, legal document management and threat hunting.

Sessions on best-practices and scenarios addressing the concerns of professionals in the public sector, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, legal industry and more.

Valuable training and certification opportunities, including EnCE, EnCEP and CFSR certifications, at no additional cost.

Registration details

Early-bird registration is available until September 6 . Customers, partners and security professionals can register online now .

. Customers, partners and security professionals can . Members of the press should contact publicrelations@opentext.com to request media accreditation.

More information on breakout sessions, training opportunities and additional speakers will be released soon. For additional information please visit: https://www.opentext.com/enfuse

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

