OpenText Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Next Generation Information Management

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver AI-powered integrations that will help organizations unlock the power of their data on Google Cloud to their competitive advantage. The co-innovation of OpenText's information management solutions and Google Cloud's AI capabilities will accelerate how organizations of all sizes surface insights quickly, boost productivity and transform customer experiences.

"Information is the cornerstone of every business decision, and AI is the beacon illuminating the path to intelligent action. Today, we stand at the crossroads of a remarkable synergy – the fusion of AI and information – a combination that empowers businesses to work smarter and to chart a new course of growth," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud spans the most cutting edge of co-innovation areas. We are in a great position to help customers begin their AI journey leveraging OpenText Business Clouds, customer trusted data, and Google Cloud technologies. Our partnership with Google Cloud will allow us to apply our advanced technologies and information expertise to high impact industries of healthcare, financial services, climate, governments, and more."

"Generative AI has the potential to transform industries, helping businesses get more value from data and enabling their workforces to collaborate more effectively," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud. "OpenText's expanded capabilities will accelerate customers on their cloud journeys, with services that migrate critical workloads to our infrastructure and set them up to successfully adopt our data analytics and AI technologies."

New advancements being introduced today include:

New generative AI applications: co-innovations of new use cases utilizing Vertex AI spanning R&D, application delivery, business support, sales & marketing and more.

OpenText Core for Google Workspace: integrated collaboration, content management and Google Cloud's Vertex AI-powered insights for seamless digital employee experience.

Accelerating the cloud migration journey for customers on mainframe infrastructure utilizing solutions such as Google Cloud Dual Run.

OpenText transforming enterprise processes with Google Cloud generative AI

Generative AI can help large enterprises transform common and complex business practices to create significant value for their businesses. OpenText recently launched opentext.ai and is using Google Cloud Vertex AI and the Palm2 large language model (LLM) to solve for these use cases:

Transform Customer and Employee Support Experience: automate level 1 customer service and business support for any corporate function (IT, HR, Procurement, etc.) by utilizing conversational assistants.

automate level 1 customer service and business support for any corporate function (IT, HR, Procurement, etc.) by utilizing conversational assistants. Accelerate Omni-Channel Communications at Scale: advance how marketing, support, and service organizations can communicate with customers at scale with personalized, auto generated content using private data.

advance how marketing, support, and service organizations can communicate with customers at scale with personalized, auto generated content using private data. Deliver Software Applications Effectively: develop software applications with speed by applying LLMs to gain predictive product delivery insights, identify risks and gaps, and generate next generation test cases with AI-generated test cases to deliver high quality software applications at unparalleled velocity and speed.

develop software applications with speed by applying LLMs to gain predictive product delivery insights, identify risks and gaps, and generate next generation test cases with AI-generated test cases to deliver high quality software applications at unparalleled velocity and speed. Simplify Sales Enablement: accelerate onboarding of new sales representatives by utilizing conversational assistant powered by LLM to find, retrieve, and generate the relevant product training.

"Our partnership across Google Cloud and our OpenText Application Delivery Management (ADM) team has led to the best industry thinkers working towards using generative AI to bring forth industry disruptive technologies for faster, smarter, and lower risk software delivery," said Tal Levi Joseph, Vice President, Products and Engineering, OpenText. "OpenText ADM is announcing an early access version of our new generative AI capabilities on the ValueEdge platform, which will be generally available in the fall with our Cloud Editions 23.4 release. The opportunities of where we can co-innovate with Google Cloud to deliver codeless quality to engineers is significant."

OpenText launching intelligent workspace for enterprises with Google Workspace

Last month, OpenText announced the general availability of Core for Google Workspace, the OpenText Content solution that is combined with Google Cloud's suite of collaboration tools. Google Workspace customers will now be able to explore their vast repositories managed by OpenText's content management platform. With the solution, employees will be able to easily access, manage, and edit documentation across repositories and applications for any business process (i.e., hire-to-retire for HR, procure-to-pay for Finance, design-to-market for R&D).

With Google Cloud Vertex AI, future AI capabilities of OpenText Aviator on the Content Cloud are in development. Example use cases include the ability to use conversational search via a chat assistant to engage, find, and retrieve needed answers and documents across multiple languages. Furthermore, the power of LLMs and generative AI are going to advance how quickly employees can access and understand documentation. These AI-led advancements have to potential to improve productivity and the employee experience significantly.

OpenText is teaming up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a preferred partner, to help customers implement their Google Workspace and Core Content solution tailored to their specific needs. TCS is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with deep expertise in helping clients digitally transform employee experiences using Google Workspace. With the expanded partnership covering OpenText content services, it will enable smoother information flows through seamless integration of collaboration and workspace tools, helping clients manage their end-to-end processes better, driving up workforce productivity.

Learn more here about the Google Workspace and Core Content solution.

OpenText and Google Cloud continuing to advance customer migration to the Cloud

Customers continue to choose Google Cloud as their infrastructure. Over the last two years, OpenText has partnered with Google Cloud to offer public cloud, private cloud, and cloud API services onto Google Cloud. This means, any customer utilizing Google Cloud can take advantage of industry-leading information management solutions from OpenText ranging from content management to data warehouse analytics easily through the Google Marketplace .

Moreover, Google Cloud and OpenText have partnered on helping customers modernize off the mainframe with Google Cloud's Dual Run solution. Organizations evaluating their mainframe investments are balancing operational costs with the talent needed to move critical custom applications to the cloud. With OpenText Application Modernization solutions embedded in Google Cloud Dual Run, customers can mitigate risks involved in mainframe migrations and accelerate their migration to the cloud.

OpenText at Google Next '23

Attendees at Google Cloud Next '23 can learn more about today's announcement and OpenText and Google Cloud's full suite of integrations by visiting Booth #125.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

