OpenText Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

Companies announce new partnership, services and product integrations to help customers move EIM workloads to Google Cloud

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM) , today announced new partnerships, services and product integrations to help customers move critical EIM workloads to Google Cloud. As part of this expanded relationship, Google Cloud has selected OpenText as its preferred partner for Enterprise Information Management Services, while OpenText has named Google Cloud its preferred partner for enterprise cloud.

Seven months after announcing a new strategic partnership, OpenText and Google Cloud are announcing and launching new product integrations in key areas:

OpenText intends to leverage Google Cloud's multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud offering, Anthos, to deploy and manage containerized EIM application workloads in a multi-cloud environment. Today, OpenText is announcing the general availability of containerized versions of several EIM applications including Content Server, Extended ECM, Documentum, InfoArchive and Archive Center on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

OpenText intends to use Google Cloud to enable multi-layered global disaster recovery services for customers with business-critical EIM workloads running in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid cloud architectures.

OpenText intends to integrate its portfolio of products with G Suite allowing a seamless experience of using G Suite with various EIM activities and ensuring the world's largest organizations can unlock the full value of their data.

OpenText intends to integrate with key Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning services from Google to create purpose-built solutions for specific industries as well as overall value add to the existing OpenText EIM Suite of products.

Google and OpenText will partner on expanded joint go-to-market activities to help enterprise customers move critical workloads to the cloud quickly and effectively.

Joint go-to-market activities will initially focus on industries including financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare and public sector.

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO and Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud, outlined the strategic relationship during the opening keynote at OpenText Enterprise World 2019.

"Cloud is a strategic imperative, and OpenText is committed to supporting our customers at every stage of their cloud journey," said Barrenechea. "As a strategic EIM partner for Google Cloud, OpenText will deliver the next generation of our cloud-based content services supporting the Google Cloud Platform and the unique value add that Google offers like Anthos, translation services, and AI/ML. As well, Google customers will be able to leverage OpenText Content Services more easily. Together, we can help the world's largest enterprises and organizations securely manage their most valuable asset, information."

Ichhpurani added, "Customers are increasingly interested in moving critical EIM workloads to Google Cloud. We're expanding our partnership with OpenText to help our joint customers migrate these workloads more quickly and effectively. Through our partnership, customers can leverage Google Cloud's reliable and performant infrastructure, AI and ML capabilities, expertise in containerization and our hybrid and multi-cloud solution, Anthos, to deploy cloud-native EIM solutions across public clouds and private data centers."

Barrenechea continued, "Enterprises across all industries are looking for flexible, secure and cost-effective cloud infrastructure. Google Cloud provides a compelling platform for companies to securely manage their content and applications, with planetary scale and unparalleled availability. With the partnerships and product integrations announced today, our shared customers can leverage the performance, scalability and security of Google Cloud, while deploying cutting-edge enterprise information management applications from OpenText."

For more information on OpenText EIM Solutions for Google Cloud and the latest developments announced at OpenText Enterprise World 2019, visit: https://www.opentext.com/enterprise-world/global .

