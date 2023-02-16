OpenText Fuels Business 2030 with Cloud Editions 23.1 Release

New innovations announced are empowering businesses to be more intelligent, connected, secure and responsible

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 23.1 (CE 23.1), the latest technology innovations on its Project Titanium roadmap and the future of information management in the cloud. As the company's next generation cloud platform, Project Titanium will help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation and adopt future Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications. With the innovations introduced in CE 23.1, businesses can now connect and collaborate seamlessly with customers, partners, and employees across their digital ecosystem, and work more responsibly by using technology that addresses new rules and regulations.

"Every industry is digitally transforming. Customers are navigating new rules and regulations and information management is at the core of the transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "The OpenText Cloud, powered by Cloud Editions 23.1, is accelerating innovations in climate, security, supply chains and customer experiences. Cloud Editions 23.1 is a major milestone toward Project Titanium, providing Information Management in the public cloud."

Coming out of the previous Cloud Editions 22.4 announced during OpenText World last fall, IDC remarked, "Project Titanium guides OpenText's business strategy as it prepares to address future business concerns and positions the company as the intelligent core connecting business applications and processes."* Cloud Editions 23.1 continues to drive forward this strategy with a series of new innovations.

Simplified security with high-value solutions delivered via scalable platform

Security is becoming progressively more complex in the wake of increasing threat vector sophistication and data silos in the hybrid work environment. CE 23.1 simplifies administration and visibility across attack surfaces with the introduction of OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection and the availability of the OpenText Webroot portfolio through the Secure Cloud platform.

OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection helps customers extend strong network protection by integrating with their existing endpoint protection platform investments.

Network and roaming users are protected from malware download and other DNS based attacks, while maintaining privacy and visibility into internet usage without compromising security or experience.

By integrating the OpenText Webroot portfolio within the Secure Cloud suite of solutions, managed service providers (MSPs) are able to extend protection across attack surfaces via a single interface. MSPs are now able to deliver a full suite of security, compliance, and productivity solutions to scale to their customers.

OpenText continues to expand its forensic offerings with OpenText Tableau Forensic TD4 Duplicator. This next-generation stand-alone forensic imaging solution accelerates the pace of forensic investigation with a new compact form factor and an intuitive graphical user interface, so investigators can easily and cost-effectively conduct forensic acquisitions on-scene and find data wherever it is hiding.

Customer accessibility and connectivity for competitive advantage

With CE 23.1, OpenText customers can speed transformation with integrated applications. New integrated solutions for Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft are now available through marketplaces and cloud resellers: Salesforce AppExchange, SAP Store , and the Microsoft AppSource :

Transform Salesforce processes with integrated customer data capture and improve productivity of Sales and Service teams with OpenText™ Core Capture for Salesforce® .

. Simplify and modernize financial workflows with a 360-degree view of everything necessary to complete cross-functional financial tasks with OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Dynamics 365 Finance.

Retire legacy systems and get on the fast-track to SAP s/4HANA Cloud with OpenText™ InfoArchive Cloud Edition.

At a time when customer experience is the competitive differentiator, gaining empathy and empowering agents is critical. CE 23.1 brings enhancements to OpenText™ Qfiniti Explore to optimize contact center agent performance and customer experience with improved multi-channel contact center analytics and automated quality management.

Responsible and compliant information management

CE 23.1 removes barriers to cloud adoption with new cloud content services solutions for the US Public Sector and Life Sciences organizations.

OpenText is helping to modernize citizen experiences with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'In Process' designation for OpenText™ Extended ECM, allowing US government agencies the ability to confidently meet rigorous cybersecurity and compliance standards.

OpenText Content Cloud™ for Life Sciences supports critical validation and GxP requirements for Life Sciences customers and now adds Amazon Web Services (AWS) support. The solution helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate clinical trials, improve regulatory submission quality, and ensure manufacturing process compliance.

With the recent announcement of the OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus, the combined organizations are now a global information management powerhouse. In reference to integrating Micro Focus products and solutions within the OpenText suite, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub said, "With our combined organization we will accelerate innovation to capture the growth in private and public cloud. The integration of Micro Focus capabilities will become part of our Project Titanium journey going forward."

For more on all the Cloud Editions 23.1 innovations please read our blogs.

*Source: IDC, OpenText World 2022 — Preparing for Business 2030, November 2022, #US49851022

