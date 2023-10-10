OpenText Introduces New Unified Global Partner Network

New programs offer greater breadth of solutions, training and service availability

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced its new unified OpenText Partner Network. The OpenText Partner Network unifies OpenText's and recently acquired Micro Focus' partner ecosystems to offer cohesive support and greater opportunities to the entire network consisting of more than 30,000 partners. Now, aligned under a standardized program framework, partners will have access to OpenText's depth of expertise and breadth in information management that will equip them with best-in-class solutions to deliver exceptional value to enterprise customers.

"As we advance our opentext.ai vision and strategy, the OpenText Partner Network is going to be a thriving ecosystem where collaboration and innovation flourish. OpenText is investing in R&D to develop advanced technologies that our Partners will be able to build upon. Together we are going to help customers around the globe improve and secure their underlying data and information flows to take advantage of AI," said Sandy Ono, Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText. "We are committed to co-innovation with our partners to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Together, we will bring cloud and AI to new heights."

"As generative AI moves on from the initial hype, the work to ensure a measurable return on investment begins," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President of Software Partner Solutions at SAP. "SAP is committed to creating an enterprise AI ecosystem for the future that complements our world-class business applications suite and helps our customers unlock their full potential. We support the vision behind OpenText's opentext.ai strategy and are confident that OpenText's latest innovations will enable businesses of all sizes and industries to elevate their operations to unimaginable heights."

The new OpenText Partner Network program includes:

OpenText Partner Program for Enterprise Partners – a single standardized program framework with globally consistent expectations, processes, and benefits tied to future growth.

– a single standardized program framework with globally consistent expectations, processes, and benefits tied to future growth. OpenText Cloud Acceleration Program – for mid-market partners, focused on building new business and growth opportunities for partners through OpenText public cloud offerings.

– for mid-market partners, focused on building new business and growth opportunities for partners through OpenText public cloud offerings. OpenText Aviator Thrust for Partners – an exciting new offering for partners to build custom solutions for clients using OpenText Cloud API services to serve customers on their AI journey or to create industry-specific solutions.

– an exciting new offering for partners to build custom solutions for clients using OpenText Cloud API services to serve customers on their AI journey or to create industry-specific solutions. OpenText SolEx program – an initiative that gives Partners the opportunity to be an extension of OpenText products with joint solutions that meet specific needs in the market.

The OpenText Partner Network is active in 150 countries around the globe serving thousands of end customers with leading information management solutions.

The new OpenText Partner Network is immediately available to all eligible partners.

