OpenText Makes Electronic Signature Accessible to Organizations of Every Size

With wet signatures no longer practical, OpenText Core Signature is now available for small and medium-sized businesses as well as large enterprises and their developers

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has expanded its electronic signature offering, which is now available to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises and developers. The offering includes a full feature, low-cost option of Core Signature for small and medium-sized businesses and the Core Signature Service for developers looking to integrate e-signature into custom-built applications.

"Successful and resilient organizations are digitizing processes and empowering remote workers with the tools they need to close business," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Chief Product Officer. "Organizations of any size can deploy Core Signature for critical business processes, providing users the ability to sign documents within the applications they use most."

OpenText Core Signature enables employees and partners to sign quotes, contracts, and other documents in a fast and hassle-free way. The OpenText portfolio of electronic signature offerings enable customers to incorporate electronic signature into their business processes in a way that best suits their needs.

OpenText Core Signature is the right choice for organizations of every size:

OpenText Core Signature is a SaaS application that enables customers to sign and approve digital documents quickly and easily from anywhere at any time. It deploys immediately, delivering a complete, full-feature electronic signing solution, helping digitize key approval processes and save time during signature collection. Access the 14-day free trial, here.

OpenText Core Signature can also be deployed as an add-on to OpenText™ Core Share, combining secure document management and sharing so that organizations can collaborate on documents from authoring all the way to signature.

Core Signature Service empowers developers to easily build and integrate secure, rapid electronic signing for document preparation into new applications, critical business applications or existing OpenText solutions. The service is also available to OpenText OEM partners.

"The ability to customize and integrate e-signature into our business applications was important to us. We required robust capabilities and flexibility to develop a solution to fit our unique needs. These capabilities could not be matched by other vendors," said Inge Opreel, CIO at FARYS, a multiservice company in Belgium that is leveraging OpenText Core Signature Service to embed electronic signing directly into their existing and future customer applications.

"The importance of eSignature solutions to an organization has become strikingly evident during our recent health crisis," says Holly Muscolino, research vice president, Content and Process Strategies and the Future of Work at IDC. "All organizations, ranging from the enterprise to the small or medium-sized entity, can benefit from digitizing and automating content-centric workflows, and eSignature software is a critical component for any workflow requiring signature and/or agreement."*

OpenText is offering a 14-day free trial of its new standalone Core Signature offering. Access the free trial and learn more about OpenText Core Signature, here.

*IDC TechBrief: eSignature Software, May 2020

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

