OpenText Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

Seventeenth consecutive year OpenText has been named a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Information Management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. This is the seventeenth consecutive year that OpenText has been named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.

"2020 has made it clear, that those companies who own their digital capacities will emerge stronger and more competitive, and Content Services is at the heart of digitalization," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Digital business processes have moved outside the office. More than ever, organizations need cloud-based content services that integrate seamlessly into all processes, platforms and applications. OpenText Content Services is the most complete and comprehensive offering in the market. OpenText helps ensure that organizations across every industry can leverage digitalization, automation and AI to improve employee productivity, transform document-centric processes and apply information security and governance – both on and off cloud."

OpenText™ Content Services offers a roster of end-to-end solutions, from capture to content management to archiving. OpenText Content Services platforms and applications are central to the information management strategies of leading global enterprises and government agencies, connecting information from across the organization with the people and processes that need it. Our latest release expands on this commitment through cloud-based solutions that bring even deeper integration with applications like SAP®, Microsoft® and Salesforce, offer more deployment options, and advance the use of AI and ML to automate tasks and improve productivity.

According to Gartner, "Integrated, intelligent content services, repository federation and cloud readiness are now driving differentiation and disruption in a long-established market. Application leaders responsible for digital workplace applications should use this report to select the right CSP for their content services strategy." *

"Over half of our employees are working remotely. We needed to ensure our workforce could work safely and securely from home while maintaining compliance and audit protocols," said Denis Beauchemin, CIO at Pharmascience. "OpenText Content Services ensures our employees have access to critical information while we prepare to support mass production of medications which may alter the fight against Covid-19."

