OpenText named a Leader in 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Databases

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analytical Databases 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52973925, November 2025). OpenText Analytics Database, formerly known as Vertica, is an AI-powered, high-performance query engine designed for today's massive and fast-growing data workloads. The platform delivers real-time analytics at petabyte-scale, helping organizations unlock the full value of their data while maintaining security and control. With built-in support for modern data science workflows, including in-database machine learning, it reduces data duplication and improves cost efficiency.

As organizations place value on strong security certifications, robust data protection, comprehensive audit logging, and support for key security controls, OpenText Analytics Database as a secure and dependable foundation for AI-driven data workloads.

"Organizations are under unrelenting pressure to deliver high-performance analytics on massive amounts of data," said Jason Blackett, Vice President of Software Engineering, OpenText. "OpenText Analytics Database is that go-to solution for customers seeking both speed and security, enabling them to analyze vast amounts of information almost instantly, delivering real-time insights with the flexibility and protection today's enterprises demand."

According to the report, OpenText was recognized for the following strengths:

Performance and scalability at enterprise scale: OTAD builds on a massively parallel processing columnar architecture that delivers predictable performance for large-scale analytical workloads. The platform supports petabyte-scale deployments with high concurrency and complex queries across structured, semistructured, and time-series data. Enterprises can rely on its ability to sustain performance across diverse analytical requirements without degradation. By combining mature query optimization with distributed scalability, OTAD provides a foundation for organizations seeking to run mission-critical analytics at enterprise scale.

OTAD builds on a massively parallel processing columnar architecture that delivers predictable performance for large-scale analytical workloads. The platform supports petabyte-scale deployments with high concurrency and complex queries across structured, semistructured, and time-series data. Enterprises can rely on its ability to sustain performance across diverse analytical requirements without degradation. By combining mature query optimization with distributed scalability, OTAD provides a foundation for organizations seeking to run mission-critical analytics at enterprise scale. Advanced compression and storage efficiency: OTAD applies advanced encoding and compression techniques that reduce storage requirements while accelerating scan performance. Columnar storage, combined with optimized encoding, allows enterprises to minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) while sustaining throughput for analytical workloads. These features make it especially well-suited for organizations with large, complex data sets where efficiency and speed are critical. By improving storage economics without compromising performance, OTAD helps enterprises scale analytics while maintaining cost efficiency.

OTAD applies advanced encoding and compression techniques that reduce storage requirements while accelerating scan performance. Columnar storage, combined with optimized encoding, allows enterprises to minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) while sustaining throughput for analytical workloads. These features make it especially well-suited for organizations with large, complex data sets where efficiency and speed are critical. By improving storage economics without compromising performance, OTAD helps enterprises scale analytics while maintaining cost efficiency. Deployment flexibility across hybrid environments: OpenText OTAD supports deployment across on-premises, private cloud, and major public cloud platforms, giving enterprises choice and control in aligning analytics with governance and compliance requirements. Its architecture allows portability across environments, including containerized deployments managed with Kubernetes. This hybrid flexibility enables organizations to modernize incrementally, maintaining existing infrastructure investments while adopting cloud services. For regulated industries, OTAD offers a balanced approach to modernization by supporting hybrid strategies with consistency and control.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

