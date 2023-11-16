Market leadership for sixth consecutive year, strengthened by AI investments and Total Experience vision

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenText Exstream have been named Leaders in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard™ update, which showcases the best customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software vendors. OpenText received among the strongest scores in platform strength, software capabilities, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space.

OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Aspire, an analyst and strategic consultancy firm specializing in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries, analyzes and ranks software vendors and service providers. Vendors are mapped across six interactive, digital grids that form the Aspire Leaderboard—the industry's only interactive vendor comparison tool that helps enterprises determine the best software vendor solutions based on their specific business needs.

"This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to reshaping the landscape of customer communications and experience," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and EVP, OpenText. "The combined elements of our integrated Experience Cloud platform, the recent launch of our AI framework and our innovative cloud strategy, converge to not only meet, but redefine the evolving demands of today's market, to deliver personalized customer communication journeys at scale."

"Through our work with OpenText, we've achieved our goal of combining a slick digital channel with personalized, employee-led customer service. From the moment a customer engages with us through any of our channels, they are kept in the loop on every step of the order cycle," said Michael Sarrasin, Product Lead, Manutan. "OpenText is the ideal communications platform for a dynamic, fast-growing company like Manutan. Our OpenText solutions are helping bring us closer to our customers."

"OpenText is increasingly positioning itself as a vendor offering a best-of-suite platform in the converging CCM-CXM space," said Kaspar Roos, Founder and CEO, Aspire. "As businesses search for ways to holistically manage communications and digital experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, OpenText – with its wide range of capabilities – is in an excellent position to capitalize on this growing market demand."

The OpenText™ Experience Cloud platform integrates experiences, media, communications, messaging, and data for customer experience management in one cohesive platform. OpenText recently launched OpenText Experience Aviator within OpenText Exstream, transforming customer communications and elevating digital experiences through advanced LLM and generative AI for personalized content creation.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

